Softball: Raiders' Cahill records 250th win in sweep of Gainesville

North Forsyth head softball coach Jim Cahill captured his 250th career victory with the Raiders during a dominant doubleheader sweep of Gainesville Tuesday at home.
Despite a pregame weather delay, North Forsyth emphatically took care of business in its opening games of Region 8-6A action. Facing a former Region 6-7A rival, the Raiders needed just five total innings — 2 1/2 in each game — to garner wins by scores of 17-0 and 15-0.
North Forsyth (7-4, 2-0) racked up 29 hits across both games, while limiting Gainesville to one hit and two walks. Lexie Durban and Trinity Bearden struck out six batters in games 1 and 2, respectively.
The Raiders posted 11-run innings in each game. In the opener, it happened in the first inning. In the nightcap, it occurred in the second frame.
Game 1 saw five North Forsyth players record two hits apiece. Three of those players — Alexis Monroe (4 RBIs), Taylor Pipkins (3 RBIs) and Mandi Peretti (3 RBIs) — homered and either doubled or tripled for their multiple knocks.
The other Raiders with multiple hits were Bearden and Abby Castleberry.
After surprisingly not driving home any runs in the opening game, Durban went off in the second contest. The junior slugger finished 2-for-2 with a triple, home run and sacrifice fly. Logan Currie and Pipkins each finished with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.
Monroe, Ella Rouse, Loran Lajoie and Ryleigh Sexton each added two hits. Sexton and Mary Grace Holden both drove in two runs.