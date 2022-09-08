Softball: Raiders dominate doubleheader, run winning streak to 8 games

The North Forsyth Raiders softball team blew Shiloh out of the water in both halves of a Region 8-6A doubleheader Tuesday in Gwinnett County.

In the first game, Raiders pitcher Lexie Durban had an excellent performance by striking out six and not allowing a run, as the Raiders cruised to a 16-0 win in three innings.

The third inning is where the Raiders started to shine by scoring 13 runs. Durban and Mandi Peretti collected home runs, while Abby Castleberry, Olivia Swaim and Logan Currie recorded singles in the inning to help the cause.

As far as the Raiders defense was concerned, the only thing they allowed was Danae McDowell’s single in the second inning.

Currie led the Raiders in hits going 3-for-4. Meanwhile, Castleberry and Taylor Pipkins each posted two hits.

The energy converted to the second game of the night, when North Forsyth won 11-1 in five frames.

Pipkins got the game rolling when she singled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run.

Trinity Bearden had her way pitching for the Raiders. She went all five innings and struck out six.

The Raiders did a great job hitting the softball, as Castleberry, Pipkins and Currie managed to record two hits each. There were only two strikeouts for the Raiders during the game.

A total of four stolen bases were recorded by Currie. It was nearly impossible for Shiloh to stop North from stealing bases, as they tallied nine.

Up next for the North Forsyth Raiders (10-4, 5-0), they will look to remain unbeaten in the region when they host Jackson County Sept. 8.