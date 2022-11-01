Softball: Raiders receive all-region honors

North Forsyth saw seven players receive All-Region 8-6A recognition for their play on the field, and the Raiders also led the league in all-academic team selections, with a dozen honored for their work in the classroom.
Catcher Abby Castleberry received co-defensive player of the year for her efforts behind the plate. Logan Currie, Lexie Durban, Alexis Monroe and Taylor Pipkins garnered first-team selection. Trinity Bearden and Addison Peck landed on the second team.
All seven of those players also earned a spot on the academic team for posting a 3.8 or higher GPA. Joining the group were Liz Hoch, Shelby Morgan, Mandi Peretti, Olivia Swaim and Emma Wheeler.