Swimming: North alum Dalmolin named SEC Swimmer of the Week

North Forsyth graduate Jack Dalmolin was named the SEC Swimmer of the Week this week following his performance against South Carolina on Saturday.
Dalmolin, a senior at UGA, won in both the 100-yard breaststroke (55.08) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:00.27), and was part of the Bulldogs’ 200-yard medley relay team (1:27.80) that took first place.
Dalmolin swam the second leg of the relay, posting a 24.78 split.
Dalmolin, who graduated from North in 2017, has placed first in nine breaststroke races this season, and has won each of his 200-yard breaststroke races.
UGA will travel to Tennessee this weekend, then compete next month in the SEC Championships, where Dalmolin finished seventh in the 200-yard breaststroke, 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 19th in the 200 IM last season.