Track and Field: North alum Langley named to ASUN All-Decade team

North Forsyth alum Jerel Langley is one of 35 student-athletes across nine programs named to the ASUN conference All-Decade team, the league office announced.
Langley took home three Javelin Throw titles at Outdoor Championships, with his victories coming in consecutively in 2007-09. His medal-winning throw of 64.28 meters in 2008 ranks first in ASUN history for the event, while his performance of 61.50 meters in 2007 sits fifth.
Langley is in his fourth season coaching vertical jumps and combined events at the University of Oklahoma.