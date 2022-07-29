Volleyball: Brooke Crummel earns AAU all-America status, wins 3rd national title

There’s really not an offseason for North Forsyth rising junior volleyball standout Brooke Crummel.

“It goes from high school to club,” she said.

This summer was very busy for Crummel, as it is every summer. For the second year in a row, she was awarded AAU All-America honors. She also traveled to Orlando, Florida, where she became a three-time national champion.

“I think it was really a neat experience to have that award," Crummel said of her all-America recognition. “Honestly, it’s fun and cool to have that opportunity to say that I'm a three-time national champ.”

As a middle hitter, she dominated the opposition by registering 52 kills, 38 blocks and 12 aces in the 16 Premier Division. She also recorded a .471 hitting percentage.

“Honestly, not really,” Crummel replied when asked if he expected to post such dominant stats. “Our team really pulled together.”

As a player, Crummel says the way she approaches the court and the amount of effort she puts in make her stand out.

In early June, Crummel competed in the USA Volleyball junior national championship. Her and the team traveled to Indianapolis and placed ninth.



On June 18th, she was invited to play in the Under Armor Next Volleyball All-America Invite, where she was able to compete against some of the best players in the nation.

“Being invited to the All-American UA Next camp was a very cool experience,” Crummel said. "The best players from the country get invited to this. It was a cool opportunity to play with the best people.”