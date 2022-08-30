Volleyball: North Forsyth captures Coal Mountain Classic crown

North Forsyth claimed the championship in the 2022 Coal Mountain Classic with a victory over Dawson County in the finals Saturday at home.

The Raiders went 6-0 on the day, winning all three of their pool-play matches and finishing unbeaten in the eight-team bracket to capture the title.

North Forsyth swept Chamblee (25-9, 25-11), White County (25-22, 25-13) and Heritage of Catoosa County (25-11, 25-20) in Pool A. The Raiders downed Pool B runner-up Harris County (25-15, 25-12) in the quarterfinals before beating Johns Creek in the semis and Dawson County in the title match.

With the perfect day, North Forsyth improved to 19-3 on the season.

South Forsyth and West Forsyth also competed in the event, with both teams surviving pool play but falling in the quarterfinals.

The War Eagles swept their Pool B matches, defeating Kennesaw Mountain (25-16, 25-16), Duluth (25-15, 25-20) and Harris County (25-19, 25-20) in straight sets. South Forsyth's day ended with a 25-18, 25-17 loss to White County in the Elite Eight.

Bridget Gallivan and Aria Singh led the War Eagles (9-9) with four kills apiece in the first match of the day and the only one for which stats were available. Ansley Davis and Kendra Leboehi recorded thee aces each. Gallivan paced the team with six digs, while Davis recorded a team-high 14 assists.

A shorthanded West Forsyth side opened play in Pool C with consecutive wins over Grovetown (25-19, 25-9) and Creekview (25-17, 18-25, 15-5). But the Wolverines fell to the Tigers by a 17-25, 25-18, 16-14 final score, dropping them to the No. 2 seed from the pool.

With a handful of players returning for bracket play after spending the morning taking the SAT, West Forsyth fell to Johns Creek in straight sets (26-24, 25-20).

Jillian Staiti and Brooke Stevenson posted 17 and 16 kills, respectively, on the day for the Wolverines (17-7). Shea Murray and Audrey Farbotko contributed 15 apiece. Lymaris Vazquez recorded nine kills in her only match against Johns Creek.

Farbotko had a team-high seven blocks, while Stevenson chipped in with five. Adeline Wieler totaled 40 digs, and Murray finished with 31. Taryn Dickey led the team in aces (8) and added 69 total assists and five blocks.