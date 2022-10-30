Volleyball: North Forsyth drops state semifinal at Sequoyah

The Sequoyah volleyball team is headed back to the Class 6A state championship after beating North Forsyth 3-0 at home on Saturday.

After falling down 3-0 early, senior Rosa Fisher got the Chiefs’ offense going with her first kill of the day. Fellow senior Sara Siefert tied the score at 3-3 as Sequoyah’s outside hitters settled into the match.

The Chiefs pulled ahead 16-9 and forced a timeout after North Forsyth recorded a violation and missed a hit. Between Fisher and Siefert, Sequoyah recorded four straight kills, and a block by Catherine Brumbeloe at the net sealed the 25-15 Set 1 victory.

Senior setter Taylor Pecht began the second set with an ace, but the Raiders answered almost immediately with a kill from sophomore hitter Kylie McCabe. North Forsyth kept the score knotted at 6-6, but a diving dig from Sequoyah’s senior libero Skylar Martin and subsequent kill by sophomore middle blocker Milanni Abdus-Salaam ignited the offense once again.

The Chiefs did not trail again in Set 2, and behind six kills from senior hitter Sydney Huyck in the set, they won 25-19 and took a commanding 2-0 match lead.

“We just had to get three or four points in a row, either just a good serving run or good defensive run,” Sequoyah coach John Edwards said. “Our hitters and passers were in rhythm and out of rhythm, but we found out ways to make it happen. It was good to see us figure things out.”

North Forsyth jumped out to another 3-0 advantage in the third set as it looked to stave off elimination. However, one kill from Siefert and two kills from Huyck erased that lead, and Sequoyah quickly pulled ahead 6-4.

Siefert showcased her versatility two points later, hitting the floor for a crucial dig and popping right back up to record another kill off an assist from Martin.

Back-to-back kills from Siefert and Huyck gave the Chiefs a 13-6 lead and forced another Raiders timeout. Out of the break, senior Nathalia Quintero brought some life back to North Forsyth’s sideline with a kill, cutting the deficit to 14-7.

Sequoyah’s offense responded, though, and went on an 11-4 run to finish off the third set 25-11 and the match 3-0.

“It shows that we have resolve,” Edwards said. “When we really needed to focus and make it happen, we did. It was good to see that.”

Martin was especially valuable in the Chiefs’ defensive effort. After dropping one set to St. Pius X on Wednesday, she helped facilitate this three-set sweep on Saturday with plenty of point-saving digs.

“She makes extremely difficult things look easy,” Edwards said. “Not too many people can do what she does. She is super fast and can cover a lot of space. She does not like seeing the ball drop. Combine all those things, and she is able to make great plays on a regular basis.”

Also of note, Pecht moved up to No. 2 all-time on the state’s assist leaderboard during the match. Earlier this year, she recorded her 4,000th career assist during the Rally High volleyball tournament at the LakePoint Sports complex.

Sequoyah will play Pope Nov. 5 at the LakePoint Sports complex for the state championship.

For the second straight year, North Forsyth (42-8) saw its season end in the Final Four.