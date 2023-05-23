Volleyball: North Forsyth names Kaylee Crumley as new head coach

Chestatee High head volleyball coach Kaylee Crumley will be taking over the same position at North Forsyth, as announced Tuesday morning by the Raiders.
Crumley will be replacing Kelly Christensen, who would have been coming off back-to-back state Final Four appearances in her sixth and seventh seasons in charge of the North Forsyth program.
"Kaylee is extremely excited to take over the volleyball program at North Forsyth High School and to continue to build on the winning culture that it is known for," a news release from the school's athletic department stated. "As a resident in the North Forsyth community, Kaylee is also thrilled to coach and teach in the community her and her husband, Luke Crumley, are raising their boys in."
Crumley, a former Division-I athlete at the University of Georgia, comes to North Forsyth with a wealth of coaching and playing experience.
After finishing runner-up in the 2022 Region 8-4A tournament, during the program's first finals appearance in school history, Crumley earned her second straight region coach of the year honor.
Entering Crumley's debut season in 2017, the War Eagles had two total wins over the previous two years. Crumley leaves Chestatee as the winningest volleyball coach in program history, including 30-plus victories each of the past two seasons.
Prior to her six years at Chestatee, Crumley spent time at the collegiate level as an assistant coach at Truett McConnell University and Emmanuel College.
As a three-year starting setter for UGA, Kaylee Kehoe, as she was known during those days, led the program to it its first NCAA tournament appearance in 13 years.
Crumley was also a highly decorated high school athlete due to her club, high school and USA youth national team performances.
According to her bio in the news release, Crumley's A5 18-1’s team was the first team in the southern region to qualify for an open national bid in 2011.
While playing in high school at Whitewater, she earned numerous region and all-state accolades. During her time with the Wildcats, the program won three region championships, finished as the state runner-up in 2011 and captured its first state championship in 2009.