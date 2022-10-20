Volleyball: North Forsyth outlasts Lassiter in Class 6A opening round

North Forsyth brushed off a third-set loss to Lassiter to bounce back and close out the Trojans in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament Wednesday at Raider Arena.

In a situation where it would have been easy for North Forsyth to relive its five-set defeat to Jackson County in the Region 8-6A finals last week, the Raiders weathered a strong push by the Trojans to emerge with a 25-18, 30-28, 21-25, 25-20 victory.

North Forsyth's Nathalia Quintero sets the ball. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) “I felt like they controlled the chaos,” North Forsyth head coach Kelly Christensen said of her players. “We’re never going to play a perfect set. Not everybody is going to play a perfect match. I just felt like they carried it well in that fourth.

“Versus last week, when I felt like we added to the chaos. Tonight, it was just a little more calm and confident. We’ve got a more mature team.”

Taking the court for the first time since letting the 2-0 lead against the Panthers slip away on their home court, the second-seeded Raiders (40-7) jumped out quickly against their Cobb County competition.

A 17-5 run to begin the match effectively decided the opening set, but No. 3 seed Lassiter (15-17) showcased its talent in battling back to at least make the final margin respectable.

“They do a really good job of starting out strong,” Christensen said of her team. “They are able to hype themselves up and have fresh starts. We’re working on responding to adversity. I felt like they did a good job after we dropped that third, coming back in that fourth set like how we started the match.”

Despite the quick start, Christensen cautioned her players that they would need to adjust their strategy entering the second set.

After not really utilizing its middle blockers during the first, the combination of Melina Baumann and Kylie McCabe put together dominant performances the rest of the way.

“We knew Lassiter had more in them than we saw in the first set,” Christensen said. “Going into the second, we wanted to feed our middles as much as we possibly could.”



The second set proved to be the best one of the night.

The Raiders looked set to close it out relatively easily, grabbing a 24-20 lead. However, the Trojans reeled off four straight points to tie the match.

On what proved to be the most pivotal point of the night, Lassiter thought it had taken a 25-24 lead only for a long conference between officials to rule that the Trojans illegally reached over the net.

Both sides had chances to claim the second set before the Raiders eventually prevailed.

“That was huge,” Christensen said. “Second sets are the most important one. They did a good job, and we kept telling them to feed our middles. Kylie and Melina did a great job. All of our hitters did well tonight.”

Baumann and McCabe were among five North Forsyth players to record eight-plus kills.

North Forsyth's Lily Torrence saves a wayward ball in front of the Raiders bench. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan) Senior Nathalia Quintero produced a team-high 13 kills. Baumann and Lily Torrence finished with nine kills apiece, while McCabe and Maddie McCafferty recorded eight each.

As important as the diverse offensive attack proved to be, Christensen felt as though her defense wound up being the difference in the match.

“We were really big on realizing that they were a strong offensive team,” Christensen said of Lassiter. “They have two outsides who are dominant. That was part of our game plan, adjusting our defense to try to limit them as much as possible. We knew we weren’t going to shut them down, but we wanted to limit them as much as we could. I thought our defense did a really good job.”

After downing the No. 11 team in 6A, according to MaxPreps, the fifth-ranked Raiders will take aim at No. 10.

This time, though, North Forsyth will hit the road, as the Raiders travel Oct. 22 to face Region 5-6A champion Newnan.

“They’re in a region where they’re used to winning a lot,” Christensen said of the Cougars. “We did the same, as well. That’s going to be a battle.”

