Volleyball: North Forsyth players receive all-region recognition

A trio of North Forsyth volleyball players received first-team all-Region 8-6A status, while another Raider landed on the second team.
The honors were announced prior to the region tournament championship match Thursday at Raider Arena.
Melina Baumann, Nathalia Quintero and Lily Torrence garnered first-team recognition. Baumann is a junior middle blocker, while Quintero (senior) and Torrence (junior) rotate between setter and right side.
Junior defensive specialist Greenlee Welch earned a second-team nod for the region runner-up.