Volleyball: North Forsyth senior Samantha Mehler signs with SUNY Morrisville

It took about a week for Samantha Mehler's volleyball fate to change.

It was getting late into her senior year and she still hadn't found the right fit to play at the college level. That all changed once she discovered SUNY Morrisville

"I had visited a few schools that just weren't the right fit for me, so I realized that it may not be the right fit for me to go play in college," Mehler said. "Then I had kind of packed up my bags, and I had needed shoulder surgery, so I packed up my bags and said it just wasn't in God's will for me to go play. Then, the next day [head coach Fred Wallace] messaged me — through text and email — and was like, 'We want you to come play for us,' and I was like, 'All right!'"

The two spoke on the phone three days later, and the by the following week she was on campus.

"Within less than a week, I was up in New York visiting. As soon as I stepped on the campus and met all the girls, it was amazing. It was definitely where I'm supposed to be," Mehler said.

Mehler signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon at Coal Mountain Park to play volleyball with the Mustangs.

Mehler is a senior at North Forsyth High School and played for the Raiders' volleyball team her freshmen and sophomores seasons.

Mehler played multiple sports growing up, excelling in softball, basketball and volleyball, but decided to focus on volleyball.

By age 10, she had sprouted up to about 5-foot-7, which made her a natural fit at middle blocker. She fluctuated between right-side hitter and outside hitter before finding a home at setter.

"It was hard," Mehler said of picking just one sport. "Sometimes I'm still like, 'Oh, I wonder what it would have been like.' But I love volleyball, and I know it's what I was supposed to play."

Mehler, who was born and raised in Forsyth County, has never lived outside of Georgia, so the biggest adjustment to college life might be the weather.

"I am half-Canadian," Mehler said, "so maybe that Canadian blood will come out in me."

