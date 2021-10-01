Volleyball: North sprints past South 3-0

North Forsyth kept its hot streak alive Thursday, topping South Forsyth 3-0 and improving to 4-1 in Area 6-7A play.

The Raiders close the month of September with a 13-4 record, with only one in-state loss.

North head coach Kelly Christensen was pleased with the way her team played a complete match.



“We know South is a good program,” Christensen said. “They’re scrapping to get a region win. We respected that. But our main focus tonight was making sure that we had that fresh start, that strong start for each set. That was something that we struggled with against Gainesville, after we got those first two set wins. Going into the third, we got kinda comfortable and came out with our heels in the mud a little bit. So that was kind of our main focus for this match was trying to play a complete match with the same energy and focus that we have at the start of the match.”