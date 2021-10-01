Volleyball: North sprints past South 3-0

North Forsyth kept its hot streak alive Thursday, topping South Forsyth 3-0 and improving to 4-1 in Area 6-7A play.
The Raiders close the month of September with a 13-4 record, with only one in-state loss.
North head coach Kelly Christensen was pleased with the way her team played a complete match.
“We know South is a good program,” Christensen said. “They’re scrapping to get a region win. We respected that. But our main focus tonight was making sure that we had that fresh start, that strong start for each set. That was something that we struggled with against Gainesville, after we got those first two set wins. Going into the third, we got kinda comfortable and came out with our heels in the mud a little bit. So that was kind of our main focus for this match was trying to play a complete match with the same energy and focus that we have at the start of the match.”
With West falling to Lambert, that means next week's match between North and West will determine the No. 2 seed heading into the area tournament.
However, Christensen’s team was locked in on Thursday's matchup.
“We respect each opponent as we play,” Christensen said. “Tonight we were preparing for South. We weren’t worried about West or Lambert or what might come after that. Now that that match is over, we’ll start preparing for West tomorrow. That’ll be a big one.”
Maddie McCafferty led the Raiders with 10 kills, but a number of Raiders have stepped up recently.
“Brooke [Crummel] consistently plays well,” Christensen said. “She’s our offensive threat. Lily [Torrence] is a huge one, too. If she’s on, that adds another offensive threat, especially when she’s on the other pin. That splits the other team’s defense. I feel like Natty [Quintero] has come alive here offensively lately too. Just being a lefty, I feel like that throws teams off as well.”
Crummel finished with nine kills, and Lauren Holcomb added seven kills.
After North handled the first two sets, South had a chance to win the third set. They looked like a rejuvenated team that didn’t quit despite the deficit.
Head coach Steffi Lefall-Riddle was proud of the way her team continued to fight.
“We got off to a really slow start,” Lefall-Riddle said. “They caught us off-guard with the really nice serving team. Credit to their service to get us off to a slow start. We couldn’t pass the ball, and when you can’t pass the ball, then you can’t run an offense. One thing fell into the next, and unfortunately it took us until the third set to finally get more of a rhythm in our serve receive. In the third set, I thought we did a nice job battling and had our chances there. We still just committed too many errors to put that set away and maybe give us a chance to continue to play and see where things go. The slow start really hurt us in both sets one and two.”
South has a tournament tomorrow to tune up before the area tournament begins.