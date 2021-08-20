Volleyball: North sweeps past North Cobb Christian, Roswell

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

Graduating a player as talented as Kate Perryman is never easy for a team. Perryman, who is now playing at Air Force Academy, was a big piece of the Raiders’ team last season.

However, North Forsyth seemingly hasn’t missed a beat.

The Raiders have a very young team, but they’ve gotten off to a great start to the season. After 2-0 victories over North Cobb Christian and Roswell, North Forsyth is now sitting at 9-2 and are continuing to grow as a team.

North's wins on Thursday came against a pair of region champions. North Cobb Christian captured Region 7-1A Private last season and reached the Sweet 16 before bowing out against eventual state runner-up Hebron Christian. Roswell, meanwhile, won the Region 5-7A title in 2020 and advanced to the Elite Eight.

“I’m really impressed,” Christensen said. “At the beginning of the season we were struggling. We were trying different lineups and just waiting for something to click. The girls just kept battling through adversity when we were struggling. They knew we were better than what we were. I feel like Tuesday was when we really found a lineup that clicked, and we just rolled into it tonight with that same confidence that they gained on Tuesday. I’m just really impressed with our girls.”