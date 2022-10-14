Volleyball: Raiders drop heartbreaker in region finals

North Forsyth seemed to be in cruise control during Thursday’s Region 8-6A championship match against Jackson County, winning the first two sets of the night and inching just a few points from the program’s first title in more than two decades.

But by the time the Raiders spotted Jackson County in the rearview mirror, the Panthers were speeding past North and toward a region title, erasing a two-set deficit and winning the decisive fifth set decidedly, 15-3, to win the match 3-2.

The top seed and tourney host, North entered the championship match with a spotless region record and had yet to concede a single set in region play.

That mark never seemed to be in doubt during the first two sets.

The Raiders pummeled the Panthers 25-15 in the opening set thanks to an impressive showing by Melina Baumann, who racked up five kills, two blocks and an ace.

North then won the second set 25-20 behind a balanced attack that saw five different Raiders log a kill, while Baumann and Lily Torrence each had three. Meanwhile, Jackson County was unable to solve Nathalia Quintero’s serves, leading to a trio of aces from North’s setter.

North won six of the first nine points in the third set and even led 22-18 late in the set. But Jackson County sold out to cut off Baumann and North’s attack from the middle, leading to full and partial blocks, and allowing the Panthers to flip possession.

Jackson County ended the set on a 7-1 run to win 25-23 and force a fourth set.

North wasted no time reestablishing its dominance at the net, opening the fourth set with a thunderous kill by Baumann. Quintero and Torrence diversified North’s attack from the outside, while Kylie McCabe offered a pair of momentous blocks.

Jackson County countered each time, though, using a lethal combination of Paisley Gillespie, Ruthie Fowler and Region 8-6A Player of the Year Sydney McCutcheon to reel off a pair of 5-0 runs before a short three-point spurt ended the set in Jackson County’s favor to force a winner-take-all fifth set.

From there, the Panthers took an 11-1 lead before North had a chance to react. Fowler scored a kill off a spike, then a few minutes later made perhaps the most impressive play of the night when she rescued a point from her knees, sending a desperation hit over the net, which led to an unforced error by North.

Jackson County is just the second Class 6A team to defeat North this season. (St. Pius X beat the Raiders twice.)

North has finished as the region runner-up the past three seasons. Last season, after falling to Lambert in the championship match, the Raiders captured three straight playoff wins and marched all the way to the Class 7A Final Four.

North (39-7) will host Lassiter Oct. 19 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.