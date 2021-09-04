WATCH: North Forsyth honors fallen U.S. troops ahead of game

Thirteen North Forsyth football players entered Raider Valley on Friday holding American flags to pay respects to the 13 U.S. soldiers who died last week during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The players carried the flags across the football field ahead of North's 42-10 win over Dalton.
The attack occurred Aug. 26 at Kabul's airport as Americans and Afghan citizens exited the country.
This is how you enter the field! Remembering the Fallen 13. Nice job seniors! #noforaiders @FCNDavidRoberts @Drewaucoin20 @NoFoFootball #forsythcountyga #SwordsUp #northforsyth pic.twitter.com/JdUYRYsJ7r— Andy Aucoin (@Aucoin01) September 4, 2021