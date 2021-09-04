By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
WATCH: North Forsyth honors fallen U.S. troops ahead of game
Dalton_NF
Thirteen North Forsyth football players entered Raider Valley on Friday holding American flags to pay respects to the 13 U.S. soldiers who died last week during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo by Sydney Jarrard for the Forsyth County News

Thirteen North Forsyth football players entered Raider Valley on Friday holding American flags to pay respects to the 13 U.S. soldiers who died last week during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The players carried the flags across the football field ahead of North's 42-10 win over Dalton.

The attack occurred Aug. 26 at Kabul's airport as Americans and Afghan citizens exited the country.