Wrestling: North Forsyth beats Cherokee to reach state tournament

CANTON — Despite losing four starters from last year, North Forsyth's wrestling team is among the top eight teams in the state.

When Victor Reyes stepped onto the mat to wrestle in the 220-pound weight class during Friday's match against Cherokee, teammate Tristan Graham had just finished man-handling his opponent, pinning him in the second period.

Graham’s pin still put North behind 30-28 with three matches left.

Reyes had not wrestled since mid-December because of quarantining but had a chance to return the lead to North. Jarrard said he knew Cherokee did not have a 106-pound weight class wrestler, so if Reyes could pin his opponent, heavyweight Eli Edwards’ match would not matter and North would advance to the state tournament.