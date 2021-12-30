Wrestling: North Forsyth captures Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash

North Forsyth won the 2021 Hook ‘Em Holiday Clash at Lambert High School on Thursday, with Bentley Wheeler [152], Tristan Graham [182] and Collin Miller [220] each collecting individual titles.

West Forsyth finished second and Lambert placed third at the annual tournament.

The Wolverines produced three champions in Reed Walker [113], Tony Tanory [126] and Noah Danforth [132]. West sent two teams to the event, with sophomore Joe Zereini finishing fourth overall at 220 pounds to lead the Wolverines’ second team.

Thomas Dossett led the Longhorns with a victory at 285 pounds.

Cole Williams reached the championship round at 195 pounds for South Forsyth but fell to Loganville’s Jason Eligwe.

Wheeler pieced together three straight pins to reach the 152-pound championship bout, where he used a couple of early takedowns to take control and ultimately win 6-2.

Graham pinned back-to-back opponents before a 7-0 win against Johns Creek’s Brock Hacker propelled him to the championship round. Graham fell behind briefly but scored an escape and takedown in the second period to flip the score. Archer’s Dominic Martinez pulled within one point after an early third-period escape, but Graham’s late takedown staved off Martinez.

Miller decimated the field at 220 pounds, using two pins and a forfeit to reach the final round. Miller scored big early with a takedown and reversal in the first period, then used a couple of nearfalls in the second period to push the score to 14-4 before pinning Chattooga’s Devon Heroch.

Walker also dominated his way to the 113-pound championship for the Wolverines, pinning his final three opponents, including Chattooga’s Landon Carlton just 34 seconds after the match’s first takedown.

The 126-pound championship served as a precursor to next weekend’s Region 6-7A clash, as Tanory won 5-3 against Lambert’s Drew Wentworth. Tanory went on offense early with a first-period takedown before allowing Wentworth to get a point back off an escape. Wentworth briefly tied the bout 2-2 after an escape five seconds into the second period, but another takedown and a third-period escape allowed Tanory to take the win.

Danforth pinned his way to the 132-pound championship, where he won 4-1 against Jones County’s Bryce Boland. Danforth had an early takedown to make it 2-0, then scored a late reversal to double the lead.

Zereini fell in the third round of the championship bracket, then used a pair of pins and a forfeit to reach the third-place match in the consolation bracket, where he fell to Caleb Melton from Brynes [S.C.].

Dossett racked up the points in a 9-2 win against Archer’s Sam Rwibuka, using an escape, nearfall and takedown in the third period to pull away. Dossett beat North Forsyth’s Eli Edwards 8-2 to reach the championship. Edwards rallied in the consolation bracket, pinning Johnson’s Guillermo Rosales to take third place.

Williams finished as the 195-pound runner-up after two straight pins and a 7-5 win in the semifinals brought him to the championship. Eligwe scored a takedown and escape in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. After Williams’ escape to start the third period, Eligwe tacked on another takedown to seal the win.

Forsyth Central will host the Region 6-7A duals at 9 a.m. Jan. 8.