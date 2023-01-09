Wrestling: Raiders cruise to Region 8-6A Duals crown, will host state prelims

North Forsyth continued its stellar season with another duals title. The latest is certainly the most important to date, as the Raiders captured the Region 8-6A Duals championship Saturday at Jackson County.

After breezing past Habersham Central in the semifinals, North Forsyth handled the Panthers on their home mat.

In the match against Habersham Central, the locals briefly trailed 12-4 before reeling off 58 straight points to earn a 62-12 win. Along the way, Michael Gryder pinned at 126 pounds for his 100th career victory.

The Raiders carried that momentum into the finals.

North Forsyth jumped out to a 31-0 lead through six weight classes in a match that had seemed destined to be a battle between two of the top teams in Class 6A. While Jackson County won five of the final eight bouts, it merely made the final score of 46-19 not look as one-sided.

With the region title, the Raiders will host a 6A state prelims quad at 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Top-seeded North Forsyth, which finished runner-up in 7A last year, will face No. 4 seed North Atlanta in the opening round, with Brunswick and South Paulding also matching up.

The winners of the two first-round matches will meet later in the day for a spot in the eight-team championship that will be held Jan. 21 at Gainesville.