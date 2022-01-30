By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Wrestling: Verdirame's win highlights North Forsyth's traditional title
North Forsyth junior William Verdirame celebrates Saturday after capturing the Region 6-7A title at 170 pounds. - photo by David Roberts

William Verdirame learned on Friday that he would wrestle in the Region 6-7A traditional tournament.

On Saturday, he won a region championship.

Verdirame earned the start because of an injury to Cody Scroggins, leaving North Forsyth coach Travis Jarrard with a hole to fill at 170 pounds.

A couple of pins carried Verdirame into the finals, where he outlasted West Forsyth junior Matthew Rogers to win 9-3.

"He found out yesterday that he was in the starting lineup, and he came out here and won it," Jarrard said. "It's a testament to the program as a whole, it's a testament to Cody, who's been his workout partner for the past year, and it's a testament to everybody else that he wrestles with every day. It's a testament to the coaches. We talk about always being ready and all that stuff. He's a great kid, I'm happy for him and it was awesome to see." 

North captured the Region 6-7A traditional championship, scoring 244 points and producing three region champions in Verdirame, Bentley Wheeler and Tristan Graham.

Verdirame said he practiced with Graham leading up to the tournament. When Jarrard broke the news on Friday, he knew he was ready.

"He just came up to me and was like, 'Hey, you better be ready to wrestle at 170,'" Verdirame said.

Verdirame last wrestled earlier this month during North's playoff match against McEachern, pinning his opponent. Saturday's finals bout was a rematch between him and Rogers.

"Well, I wrestled him before in the season and he beat me," Verdirame said. "Just not leaning on him while tying up and [using] my offense and shooting and stuff."

West finished second with 180.5 points and led the way with four region champions.

Reed Walker [113] earned a bye in the quarterfinals before pinning Gainesville's Christian Rosales to reach the finals, where he won after a forfeit by North's Reece Meyers.

Noah Amick [120] and Noah Danforth [126] gave the Wolverines back-to-back wins, as Amick won 4-0 over Denmark's Josh Wayland and Danforth pinned Lambert's Drew Wentworth in the finals. 

Jay Helstone accounted for West's fourth region championship after pinning North's Collin Miller in the second period of the 220-pound finals.

Lambert finished with three region champions, as Mason McClung [138] beat Gainesville's Demarrie Hayes 14-1, Elijah Castillo [160] topped West's Caide Daltro 4-1, and Thomas Dossett earned a first-period pin against Forsyth Central's Luke Sachetti.

Cole Williams accounted for South Forsyth's lone region championship after a thrilling 3-2 victory over North's Dylan Lyerly. 

Forsyth Central's Cameron Haynie locked up the first title of the afternoon at 106 pounds with a pin against North's Arcadian Eaton. 

In all, Forsyth County qualified 45 wrestlers for next weekend's Class 7A Section A tournament. The top six finishers at sectionals qualify for the state tournament, which is Feb. 10-12 at the Macon Centreplex.

"Those are the stories that you hear that can always make you smile," Jarrard said. "They're the ones you talk about five, 10, 15 years later — like, 'Yeah, do you remember that time the day before region we had to put somebody in for injury and he won the whole thing?' Hopefully, next week we'll talk about how he qualified for state. The week after that, we'll talk about how he placed at state."

Team Standings

1. North Forsyth 244.0 [13 qualifiers]

2. West Forsyth 180.5 [8 qualifiers]

3. Lambert 178.0 [10 qualifiers]

4. Gainesville 176.0 [11 qualifiers]

5. Denmark 118.5 [7 qualifiers]

6. South Forsyth 89.0 [4 qualifiers]

7. Forsyth Central 86.5 [3 qualifiers]

Sectional Qualifiers

106

1st — Cameron Haynie, Forsyth Central

2nd — Arcadian Eaton, North Forsyth

3rd — Sri Dhanabalan, Lambert

4th — Joel Beltran, Gainesville

113

1st — Reed Walker, West Forsyth

2nd — Reece Meyers, North Forsyth

3rd — Camren May, Lambert

4th — Christian Rosales, Gainesville

120

1st — Noah Amick, West Forsyth

2nd — Joshua Wayland, Denmark

3rd — Michael Gryder, North Forsyth

4th — Ricardo Faria, Gainesville

126

1st — Noah Danforth, West Forsyth

2nd — Drew Wentworth, Lambert

3rd — Isaac Hall, North Forsyth

4th — Mikey Meersman, South Forsyth

132

1st — Brian Le, Gainesville

2nd — Tony Tanory, West Forsyth

3rd — Zach Recker, Denmark

4th — Max Sciro, Lambert

138

1st — Mason McClung, Lambert

2nd — Demarrie Hayes, Gainesville

3rd — Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth

4th — Suleyman Ismailov, Denmark

145

1st — Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth

2nd — Dylan Lobdell, Lambert

3rd — Mario Bolivar, Gainesville

4th — Andrew Meersman, South Forsyth

152

1st — Braulio Cavazos, Gainesville

2nd — Christopher Henderson, North Forsyth

3rd — Kolby McCoy, Denmark

4th — Ethan Kidd, Lambert

160

1st — Elijah Castillo, Lambert

2nd — Caide Daltro, West Forsyth

3rd — Cale Bissell, North Forsyth

4th — Jose Benitez, Gainesville

170

1st — William Verdirame, North Forsyth

2nd — Matthew Rogers, West Forsyth

3rd — Dominic Willi,  Forsyth Central

4th — Bryce Middleton, Lambert

182

1st — Tristan Graham, North Forsyth

2nd — Arturo Robles, Gainesville

3rd — Landon Spurgeon, South Forsyth

4th — Aleric Marsden, Denmark

195

1st — Cole Williams, South Forsyth

2nd — Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth

3rd — Tyvez Bledson, Gainesville

4th — Will Hequembourg, Denmark

220

1st — Jay Helstone, West Forsyth

2nd — Collin Miller, North Forsyth

3rd — Sky Niblett, Gainesville

4th — Alexander Rees, Denmark

285

1st — Thomas Dossett, Lambert

2nd — Luke Sachetti, Forsyth Central

3rd — Eli Edwards, North Forsyth

4th — Joe Zereini, West Forsyth