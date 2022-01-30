Wrestling: Verdirame's win highlights North Forsyth's traditional title

William Verdirame learned on Friday that he would wrestle in the Region 6-7A traditional tournament.
On Saturday, he won a region championship.
Verdirame earned the start because of an injury to Cody Scroggins, leaving North Forsyth coach Travis Jarrard with a hole to fill at 170 pounds.
A couple of pins carried Verdirame into the finals, where he outlasted West Forsyth junior Matthew Rogers to win 9-3.
"He found out yesterday that he was in the starting lineup, and he came out here and won it," Jarrard said. "It's a testament to the program as a whole, it's a testament to Cody, who's been his workout partner for the past year, and it's a testament to everybody else that he wrestles with every day. It's a testament to the coaches. We talk about always being ready and all that stuff. He's a great kid, I'm happy for him and it was awesome to see."
North captured the Region 6-7A traditional championship, scoring 244 points and producing three region champions in Verdirame, Bentley Wheeler and Tristan Graham.
Verdirame said he practiced with Graham leading up to the tournament. When Jarrard broke the news on Friday, he knew he was ready.
"He just came up to me and was like, 'Hey, you better be ready to wrestle at 170,'" Verdirame said.
Verdirame last wrestled earlier this month during North's playoff match against McEachern, pinning his opponent. Saturday's finals bout was a rematch between him and Rogers.
"Well, I wrestled him before in the season and he beat me," Verdirame said. "Just not leaning on him while tying up and [using] my offense and shooting and stuff."
West finished second with 180.5 points and led the way with four region champions.
Reed Walker [113] earned a bye in the quarterfinals before pinning Gainesville's Christian Rosales to reach the finals, where he won after a forfeit by North's Reece Meyers.
Noah Amick [120] and Noah Danforth [126] gave the Wolverines back-to-back wins, as Amick won 4-0 over Denmark's Josh Wayland and Danforth pinned Lambert's Drew Wentworth in the finals.
Jay Helstone accounted for West's fourth region championship after pinning North's Collin Miller in the second period of the 220-pound finals.
Lambert finished with three region champions, as Mason McClung [138] beat Gainesville's Demarrie Hayes 14-1, Elijah Castillo [160] topped West's Caide Daltro 4-1, and Thomas Dossett earned a first-period pin against Forsyth Central's Luke Sachetti.
Cole Williams accounted for South Forsyth's lone region championship after a thrilling 3-2 victory over North's Dylan Lyerly.
Forsyth Central's Cameron Haynie locked up the first title of the afternoon at 106 pounds with a pin against North's Arcadian Eaton.
In all, Forsyth County qualified 45 wrestlers for next weekend's Class 7A Section A tournament. The top six finishers at sectionals qualify for the state tournament, which is Feb. 10-12 at the Macon Centreplex.
"Those are the stories that you hear that can always make you smile," Jarrard said. "They're the ones you talk about five, 10, 15 years later — like, 'Yeah, do you remember that time the day before region we had to put somebody in for injury and he won the whole thing?' Hopefully, next week we'll talk about how he qualified for state. The week after that, we'll talk about how he placed at state."
Team Standings
1. North Forsyth 244.0 [13 qualifiers]
2. West Forsyth 180.5 [8 qualifiers]
3. Lambert 178.0 [10 qualifiers]
4. Gainesville 176.0 [11 qualifiers]
5. Denmark 118.5 [7 qualifiers]
6. South Forsyth 89.0 [4 qualifiers]
7. Forsyth Central 86.5 [3 qualifiers]
Sectional Qualifiers
106
1st — Cameron Haynie, Forsyth Central
2nd — Arcadian Eaton, North Forsyth
3rd — Sri Dhanabalan, Lambert
4th — Joel Beltran, Gainesville
113
1st — Reed Walker, West Forsyth
2nd — Reece Meyers, North Forsyth
3rd — Camren May, Lambert
4th — Christian Rosales, Gainesville
120
1st — Noah Amick, West Forsyth
2nd — Joshua Wayland, Denmark
3rd — Michael Gryder, North Forsyth
4th — Ricardo Faria, Gainesville
126
1st — Noah Danforth, West Forsyth
2nd — Drew Wentworth, Lambert
3rd — Isaac Hall, North Forsyth
4th — Mikey Meersman, South Forsyth
132
1st — Brian Le, Gainesville
2nd — Tony Tanory, West Forsyth
3rd — Zach Recker, Denmark
4th — Max Sciro, Lambert
138
1st — Mason McClung, Lambert
2nd — Demarrie Hayes, Gainesville
3rd — Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth
4th — Suleyman Ismailov, Denmark
145
1st — Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth
2nd — Dylan Lobdell, Lambert
3rd — Mario Bolivar, Gainesville
4th — Andrew Meersman, South Forsyth
152
1st — Braulio Cavazos, Gainesville
2nd — Christopher Henderson, North Forsyth
3rd — Kolby McCoy, Denmark
4th — Ethan Kidd, Lambert
160
1st — Elijah Castillo, Lambert
2nd — Caide Daltro, West Forsyth
3rd — Cale Bissell, North Forsyth
4th — Jose Benitez, Gainesville
170
1st — William Verdirame, North Forsyth
2nd — Matthew Rogers, West Forsyth
3rd — Dominic Willi, Forsyth Central
4th — Bryce Middleton, Lambert
182
1st — Tristan Graham, North Forsyth
2nd — Arturo Robles, Gainesville
3rd — Landon Spurgeon, South Forsyth
4th — Aleric Marsden, Denmark
195
1st — Cole Williams, South Forsyth
2nd — Dylan Lyerly, North Forsyth
3rd — Tyvez Bledson, Gainesville
4th — Will Hequembourg, Denmark
220
1st — Jay Helstone, West Forsyth
2nd — Collin Miller, North Forsyth
3rd — Sky Niblett, Gainesville
4th — Alexander Rees, Denmark
285
1st — Thomas Dossett, Lambert
2nd — Luke Sachetti, Forsyth Central
3rd — Eli Edwards, North Forsyth
4th — Joe Zereini, West Forsyth