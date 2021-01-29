2020 Forsyth County News All-County Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year

Aaron McLaughlin, Denmark

Top prospect completed 107 of 184 passes for 1,505 yards and 21 TDs with seven INTs in nine games. Also led team with 652 rushing yards and six TDs.



Defensive Player of the Year

Patrick Corrigan, North Forsyth

Junior linebacker tallied 112 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss. Also had 20 QB hurries and four recovered fumbles. Carried the ball 50 times for 291 yards and four TDs.

Coach of the Year

Dave Svehla West Forsyth

First-year head coach led West Forsyth to Region 6-7A championship and county’s first Elite Eight appearance since 2015.



First Team Offense

QB Kyle Durham, South Forsyth

Dual-threat junior completed 113 of 188 passes for 2,194 yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Also had 411 yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries.

RB Daba Fofana, West Forsyth

Navy signee led the county in rushing, carrying the ball 128 times for 708 yards and eight touchdowns, despite playing in only six games. Also caught 14 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

RB Jared Lucero, North Forsyth

North’s leading rusher logged 131 carries for 522 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Also had 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

FB Eli Ruis, Forsyth Central

Senior averaged 6 yards per carry, collecting 246 yards and four touchdowns on only 41 carries.

TE Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth

Physical senior tight end caught 42 passes for 683 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16 yards per reception.

TE Oscar Delp, West Forsyth

Four-star recruit enjoyed a breakout season, catching 43 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games.

WR Kojo Antwi, Lambert

Four-star recruit caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns at an 18-yard clip.

WR Mitch Thompson, South Forsyth

One of the state’s most productive receivers, Thompson led the county with 946 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 38 receptions (24 yards per reception).

WR Azari Brown, Denmark

Senior led the county in receiving scores, turning 26 catches into 12 touchdowns. Brown’s 568 receiving yards and 21.8 yards per catch led the Danes.

OL Dylan Fairchild, West Forsyth

UGA signee was dominant for West Forsyth, showcasing his versatility by lining up at guard as well as tackle.

OL Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central

Sophomore guard graded out at 94 percent and helped pave the way for a Forsyth Central rushing attack that eclipsed 1,400 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry.

OL Arrison Cole, Lambert

Six-foot-7, 290-pound University of New Mexico signee anchored the Longhorns’ offensive line at right tackle.

OL JT Francis, North Forsyth

Junior right guard graded out a 92 percent and posted 34 pancakes. Also played center.

OL Ethan Patrick, South Forsyth

Senior tackle graded out a 92 percent and dished seven pancakes.

OL Max Freeman, West Forsyth

Physical junior right tackle was West’s highest-graded offensive lineman

ATH Gavin Morris, South Forsyth

Junior made an impact on offense and defense, tallying 45 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, as well as eight QB hurries, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Also caught 26 passes for 488 yards and six touchdowns and carried the ball 24 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

K Trey Glymph, Denmark

Junior missed only three kicks all season, converting 5 of 6 field goals and 32 of 34 PAT attempts. Had a long of 38 yards.

P Daba Fofana, West Forsyth

County’s most effective punter averaged 41.7 yards per punt before a season-ending injury.

LS Merek Moran, Forsyth Central

Senior graded out at 100 percent on his snaps.

Ret Noah Chol, Forsyth Central

Senior averaged more than 37 yards per kickoff return, tallying 264 yards and scoring twice on seven returns.

First Team Defense

DL Max Bryant, North Forsyth

Carson-Newman commit had 62 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups and one interception. His 23 QB hurries stand as a school record.

DL Jay Helstone, West Forsyth

Junior had 83 tackles and made 13 1/2 stops in the backfield. Also had 14 QB hurries, five sacks and one fumble recovery.

DL Alex Terry, Lambert

Senior made 19 tackles and posted seven QB hurries and two sacks. Also recovered two fumbles and had ½ tackle for loss.

DL Nick Cribbs, Forsyth Central

Senior had 88 tackles, 10 QB hurries, five sacks and three forced fumbles.

DL Ben Harvey, South Forsyth

Junior led South Forsyth with six sacks and seven QB hurries. Made 40 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, forced one fumble and had one pass breakup.

EDGE Hudson Posey, West Forsyth

Senior came on strong during West Forsyth’s playoff run, collecting 97 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss. Also had 22 QB hurries, eight sacks, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

LB Harrison Halder, Denmark

Senior led the county with 117 tackles, adding 11 tackles for loss, 2 ½ sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and one pass breakup.

LB Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth

Enjoyed a massively productive sophomore season, finishing second on the team with 106 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. Also had 14 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, two interceptions and one sack.

LB Dee Crayton, Denmark

Versatile sophomore had 62 tackles, including eight tackles for loss. Also had five sacks, one interception and one pass breakup.

LB Kobe Haynes, West Forsyth

Senior led West Forsyth in tackles with 112, adding 20 tackles for loss, 12 QB hurries, six sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. Also filled in at running back and had 56 carries for 197 yards.

DB Kaden Henley, Denmark

Senior led Denmark with seven pass breakups. Also picked off two passes and made 33 tackles.

DB Nick Pasonski, Lambert

Senior broke up a team-high eight passes. Also had 54 tackles and two interceptions.

DB Peyton Wagner, North Forsyth

Senior picked off three passes and broke up three more. Finished with 57 tackles, including three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

DB Bryce Allen, West Forsyth

Junior set a school record with 23 pass breakups. Also made 33 tackles.

DB Dalton Tjong, West Forsyth

Senior had 80 tackles in only eight games. Also had 4 ½ tackles for loss, four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Second Team Offense

QB Keegan Stover, West Forsyth

Sophomore enjoyed breakout season, completing 108 of 206 passes for 1,444 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions, despite missing two games.

RB Peyton Streko Forsyth Central

Sophomore flashed his versatility, leading Forsyth Central with 340 yards and four touchdowns on 54 carries. Also caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown and had 196 kickoff returns, with one score.

RB Tre Green, South Forsyth

Senior averaged nearly five yards per carry, totaling 373 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries.

FB Cade Yeager, South Forsyth

Key blocker averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

TE Tucker Todd, North Forsyth

Senior graded out at 93 percent and caught 23 passes for 141 yards.

TE Devin Hill, Forsyth Central

Senior caught 12 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown, averaging 17 yards per reception.

WR Casey Gunn, Denmark

Senior led Denmark with 42 receptions, tallying 497 yards and four touchdowns. Also made 15 tackles, including one tackle for loss, and broke up one pass on defense.

WR Braden Bamburowski, Lambert

Senior caught 40 passes for 610 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR Tucker Hartsfield, North Forsyth

Senior caught 38 passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

OL Robby Watson, Forsyth Central

Junior center graded out at 91 percent.

OL Grayson Mains, Lambert

Three-star prospect anchored Lambert’s offensive line at left tackle.

OL Eli Tompkins, North Forsyth

Junior right tackle graded out at 90 percent and had a team-high 37 pancakes.

OL Braden Beecher, South Forsyth

Senior left guard graded out at 91 percent and had 16 pancakes.

OL Mason Cooper, South Forsyth

Junior left tackle graded out at 90 percent and dished six pancakes.

OL John Leonard, West Forsyth

Physical junior split time between guard and tackle for West Forsyth.

ATH Bronson Landreth, Forsyth Central

Senior quarterback completed 33 of 69 passes for 492 yards and five touchdowns with seven interceptions. Also carried the ball 100 times for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

K Alex Wilson, West Forsyth

Stony Brook signee converted 6 of 12 field goals, including a 50-yarder. Also made 19 of 20 PATs.

P Daniel Fitchner, Denmark

Sophomore punted 15 times for 554 yards, averaging just under 37 yards per punt.

LS Carson Brown, North Forsyth

Senior snapped at 100 percent on 45 punts and 29 field goal and extra-point attempts. Also made 23 tackles, one pass breakup, one fumble recovery and one QB hurry.

Ret Drew Southern, West Forsyth

Versatile senior finished with 100 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Also returned 17 kicks for 256 yards and punted 10 times for 654 yards (32.7 average).

Second Team Defense

DL Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Sophomore logged 57 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, six sacks, 15 QB hurries and one fumble recovery.

DL Billy McAllister, West Forsyth

Junior had 58 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two sacks and one forced fumble.

DL CC Clark, Forsyth Central

East Carolina signee had 29 tackles in six games, adding two tackles for loss and two QB hurries.

DL Ricky Stever, Forsyth Central

Senior defensive end led Forsyth Central with 12 QB hurries, tallying 91 tackles and four sacks.

EDGE Aaron Griffin, North Forsyth

Senior collected 72 tackles, with six tackles for loss, four QB hurries, three sacks and two fumble recoveries.

LB Carson Leak, Forsyth Central

Junior tallied a team-high 115 tackles, adding three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and an interception.

LB Julian Bolanos, South Forsyth

Senior bounced back from injury to lead South Forsyth with 82 tackles, including a team-high 16 tackles for loss, with five sacks, three QB hurries, one interception and one forced fumble.

LB Bentley Wheeler, North Forsyth

Junior had 56 tackles, including two tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.

LB- Alec Stephens, South Forsyth

Senior finished with 66 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup.

LB Darren Guy, Lambert

Junior led Lambert with 92 tackles, adding 9 ½ tackles for loss three QB hurries, 2 ½ sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

DB Caydin Mowen, Forsyth Central

County leader in interceptions with five. Also made 57 tackles and nine pass breakups.

DB Treston Jordan, Denmark

Junior led Denmark with four interceptions, adding 43 tackles, three tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

DB Jack Wise, Lambert

Senior had 34 tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and one recovered fumble.

DB Jumel Lewis, North Forsyth

Junior made 38 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven pass breakups, two QB hurries, two interceptions, including one returned for a TD. Also returned a kick 96 yards for a TD.

DB Austin Uidel, South Forsyth

Junior had 34 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and a defensive touchdown.

Honorable Mention:

West Forsyth: TJ Jennings, Jaycen Harris, Riley McKee, Greyson Brockman. South Forsyth: Bradley Hutcheson, Ian O’Dowd, Bryce Myers, Taft Hilton, Zach Fischer, Josh Nelson, Ben Blanton, Tyler Simpson. North Forsyth: Brady Meitz, Elisha Samples, Aaron Griffin, Riley Smith, Austin Colon, Noah Macias, Dylan Lurie, Colin Blackwell, Josh Swearingen. Forsyth Central: Patrick Haertel, Ryan Van Uum, Logan Andrews, Cole McGlumphy, Nick Forrester, Jake Stephens, Graham Long. Lambert: James Tyre, Jake Johnson, Dawson Miller, Harrison Peyton, Tre Drewery, Robert Riddle, Ashton Smith, Thomas Tattersall, Tommy Morris. Denmark: Teddy Davenport, Andrew Harvey, Amon Williams, Brandon Britton, Trey Patterson, Kenon Dicks, Austin DeCarlo.