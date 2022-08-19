2022 Cross Country Preview: Team-by-team capsules

Denmark

Head coach: Andrew Hudson, second season

Boys 2021 results: First in Region 6-7A; third in Class 7A

Girls 2021 results: Third in Region 6-7A; 10th in Class 7A

Key returners: Boys: Ethan Bridge (So.), Meeth Naik (Sr.), Ben Sydell (Jr.), Brayen Tait (Sr.); Girls: Emma Culbreth (Sr.), Olivia Edge (Sr.), Morgan Grace Sheffield (Jr.), Katie Wang (Sr.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: The Denmark boys are coming off a Region 6-7A title and a top-three finish at state, but the Danes graduated Ethan Ashley, who received Gatorade Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year honors in Georgia. Ashley, who was also the Forsyth County News Boys Athlete of the Year, signed with the Air Force Academy. Regardless, Denmark should remain among the county’s best in both boys and girls. “We hope to qualify both teams to the state meet out of our new but still tough region,” head coach Andrew Hudson said. “We would also like to finish in the top 10 at the state meet.”

East Forsyth

Head coach: Amber Beck, second season

Boys 2021 results: Sixth in Region 7-3A

Girls 2021 results: Sixth in Region 7-3A

Key returners: Boys: Alex Arrambide (Sr.), Collin Denly (So.), Harrison Hunt (So.), William Knight (Jr.), Thomas Pederson (So.); Girls: Kylene McDonald (Sr.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: One of the top athletic highlights of East Forsyth’s first year of existence came from the boys cross country program. Alex Arrambide won the Region 7-3A meet and placed second at state, and William Knight came in fifth at region and 22nd in Carrollton. “I am very excited about what our second season holds,” head coach Amber Beck said. “I am very proud of how hard the kids have been working since last season. They are putting in the hard work that needs to be done to be better. They are very determined to continue to improve their times and make it to the state meet in November.”

Forsyth Central

Head coach: Nathan Dobbs, third season

Boys 2021 results: Sixth in Region 6-7A

Girls 2021 results: Sixth in Region 6-7A

Key returners: Boys: Blake Pinchok (Sr.), Weston Woolard (Sr.), Vishnu Yella (Sr.); Girls: Sarah Collins (Jr.), Lily DeLuca (So.), Peyton Maddox (Sr.)

Key newcomers: Boys: Malachi Nelson (Fr.), Preston Ostrowski (Sr.), Aidan O’Sullivan (Fr.); Girls: Addison Kim (So.), Brook Sweet (Fr.), Caroline Tom (Sr.)

Season outlook: Despite finishing sixth in both the boys and girls races at the Region 6-7A meet last year, head coach Nathan Dobbs enters this season with plenty of optimism. That stems mostly from the Bulldogs boasting their largest roster of his tenure, including some promising incoming freshmen. “We have an excellent group of young men and women who are some of the toughest athletes in the county,” Dobbs said. “Our hope, as a coaching staff, is to provide all student-athletes an opportunity to set new personal bests and secure a spot at the cross country state meet.”

Lambert

Head coach: James Tigue, ninth season

Boys 2021 results: Third in Region 6-7A; seventh in Class 7A

Girls 2021 results: First in Region 6-7A; fifth in Class 7A

Key returners: Boys: Jackson Hogsed (So.), Reid Latimer (Jr.), Matthew Miller (Sr.), Kushan Patel (Sr.); Girls: Bella Cammarota (Sr.), Amanda Feeney (Sr.), Isabelle Gaharan (Sr.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: The Lambert boys and girls both put together impressive seasons in 2021. Head coach James Tigue expects his relatively young boys team to take another step forward this year. While the girls, likewise, expect to better their region and state finishes, Tigue admitted that there are more unknowns on their side. “Our top returners have put in the miles over the summer,” Tigue said, “but we are going to need some of our younger runners to step up if we want to have another successful season like last year.”

North Forsyth

Head coach: David Shively

Boys 2021 results: Seventh in Region 6-7A

Girls 2021 results: Not enough runners to produce a team score at region meet

Key returners: Boys: Brock Casey (Sr.), Ian Vinson (Jr.); Girls: Sophia Moerschel (Jr.)

Key newcomers: N/A

Season outlook: North Forsyth's boys finished eight points behind Forsyth Central to place seventh during the Region 6-7A championship last season. The Raiders will hope to be more competitive in Region 8-6A this year. The region suffered a lot of turnover during the reclassification process, with three of the league's four state-qualifying boys teams moving. For the girls, North Forsyth's main objective will likely be to have enough healthy runners at the end of the season to produce a team score in the region meet.

South Forsyth

Head coach: Tyler Dahlberg, first season

Boys 2021 results: Fifth in Region 6-7A

Girls 2021 results: Second in Region 6-7A; sixth in Class 7A

Key returners: Boys: Ben Bergy (Sr.), Harris Garmon (Sr.), Grant Longstreth (So.), Wyatt Longstreth (So.), Ben Winn (So.), Adam Zorko (Jr.); Girls: Molly Hanlon (Jr.), Janisha Patil (Sr.), Caroline Turner (Sr.), Carmel Yonas (Sr.), Isabel Yonas (Jr.)

Key newcomers: Boys: Aariv Gupta (Fr.), Camden Coker (Fr.), Nikil Selladurai (Fr.), Pierson Long (Fr.); Girls: Paige Harden (Fr.)

Season outlook: South Forsyth boasts arguably the top individual boys and girls runners in the county in seniors Ben Bergy and Carmel Yonas. But cross country is still a team event, and the War Eagles are focused on winning region titles. “The girls have a great shot at this, as last year they came in second in the region, and we have all our runners returning,” head coach Tyler Dahlberg said. “The boys have some catching up to do this year, but I fully expect that they can make it up and compete for first in region.”

West Forsyth

Head coach: Clayton Tillery, 15th season

Boys 2021 results: Second in Region 6-7A; fourth in Class 7A

Girls 2021 results: Fourth in Region 6-7A; 17th in Class 7A

Key returners: Boys: Parker Chase (Jr.), Diego Fernandes (Jr.), Aidan Portelli (Sr.), Cole Schmoyer (Jr.); Girls: Calli Crawford (Sr.), Lily Flood (So.), Tess Krogman (So.)

Key newcomers: Boys: Noah Mims (So.); Girls: Katherine Bottoms (Fr.), Riley Nix (Fr.)

Season outlook: The West Forsyth boys return three of their top-five finishers from the Class 7A state meet. All three were sophomores, giving them a solid base for the next two years. Similarly, the girls only lost two of their state meet scorers. “Our goal is always team-centered here at WFHS,” head coach Clayton Tillery said. “We want to remain relevant on the state level and have our best races at region and state. Our team-oriented plan will always point us towards the absolute best state meet we can have.”