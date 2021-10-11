Ashway: Dawgs down Auburn, but dare not rest easy

By game’s end, Georgia was once again doing what this Georgia team does: totally dominating the opposition. In the second half, Georgia ran the ball 31 times for 165 yards. Auburn amassed five yards on 10 carries.



Auburn threw 43 passes to Georgia’s 21, but outgained Georgia through the air by only 41 yards. This despite Georgia’s offense still being directed by Stetson Bennett IV, the permanent part-time QB who refuses to make mistakes and shows a beautiful touch on all passes, long and short. And he’s quite nimble afoot, too, thank you.

“Stetson played a helluva game,” coach Kirby Smart told Georgiadogs.com. “He made plays with his feet … that’s a dynamic he brings. It forces teams to defend us in other ways.

“This was his first opportunity to come into this environment and play Georgia-brand football. He made a lot of plays. He hit the guys who were open and helped us in the second half by doing a lot of run checks. I’m really proud of the way Stetson has led the team.”

The proud Georgia defense allowed its first touchdown in almost a month. Hard to quibble with that on a day when scoreboards exploded across the country.

“Auburn gave us their best shot, but you know the defense, we stick to our training,” defensive lineman Jordan Davis told Georgiadogs.com. “Auburn caught us slipping for one touchdown with Tank [Bigsby]. Hats off to them.

“But we hold ourselves to a high standard. When we get in that red zone, the offense wants to score, so we want to hold them to zero points, or at least a field goal. We don’t want them to get a touchdown. That is our mindset on defense.”

The Auburn win set up Georgia’s next big challenge, when College Gameday and 11th-ranked Kentucky visit Athens this Saturday. Yes, Kentucky, 6-0 for the first time since 1950, when they were coached by some fellow named Bryant.

Before the Bulldawg Faithful start channeling Larry Munson [“Have you checked the rest of the schedule?”] a sobering thought might be helpful.

This is college football, folks. Anything can, and probably will, happen.

Who could have imagined Texas A&M knocking off Alabama Saturday night? Not the same Aggies who just lost successive home games to Arkansas and Mississippi State. Not Alabama, winner of 100 straight games against unranked opponents.

Yes, the Aggies jumped out to an early lead. But when they finally fell behind in the fourth quarter, they went 65 yards in two minutes for a touchdown, held Alabama to a three-and-out, and drove 54 yards in two minutes for the winning field goal.

“I’m proud of my guys,” coach Jimbo Fisher told The Associated Press. “We made plays at critical times.”

“Hopefully, we’ll learn a lot from this,” Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN.com. “There are a lot of things we need to fix. I’m responsible for all of it.”

This is college football. Wake Forest is 6-0 for the first time since 1944. “We’re proud to get the win,” coach Dave Clawson told The Associated Press after the 40-37 overtime win over Syracuse, “but we have a lot more goals than 6-0.”

One week after being shut out at Georgia, Arkansas hung 51 on Ole Miss. And lost by a point. The two teams combined for an incredible 1,287 yards and 14 touchdowns. “I’ve been in games like this before,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin told The Associated Press. “And it’s a lot better when you win!”

You get the idea. It’s college football. Anything can happen.

Don’t rest easy, Dawgs.