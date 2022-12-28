Basketball Roundup: Bulldogs pick up 1st victory in holiday tournament action

The Forsyth Central boys team opened the season with 11 consecutive losses, but the Bulldogs are currently undefeated outside the state of Georgia.

Facing White Plains (Alabama), Forsyth Central captured its first victory of the campaign, following several narrow defeats, with a 57-43 win in the first round of the Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout Tuesday in Destin, Florida.

Entering the holiday tournament, the Bulldogs appeared to be on the cusp of turning things around, having been within a dozen points of their opponent at the final horn in six of their past seven games.

With the result, Forsyth Central will face Saltillo (Mississippi) — which beat Whitewater in its first-round matchup — in the winners bracket quarterfinals.

In the Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout girls tournament, the Bulldogs fell to Leslie County (Kentucky) by a 67-21 final score.

Forsyth Central (2-9) will meet another team from the Bluegrass State (Buckhorn) in a consolation matchup.

Broncos drop openers in Florida

The East Forsyth basketball teams each came up short in their first-round matchups during the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Basketball Event Tuesday in Florida.

In the girls tourney, the Broncos dropped a 58-47 decision to Lebanon (Kentucky), falling to 5-7 overall ahead of a date with Hendersonville (Tennessee).

Meanwhile, the East Forsyth boys came up short against DuPont Manual (Kentucky) by a 62-45 final margin.

Bryce Bracco posted 18 points, and Matthew Rouse contributed 13.

Next up for the Broncos (5-8) is a matchup against Olentangy Liberty (Ohio). The Patriots opened the tournament with a win against Rogers Heritage (Arkansas), which East Forsyth will face Dec. 29 in its final game at the event.