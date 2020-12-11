By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Flag football: Forsyth County sends all 4 teams to second round of playoffs
West Forsyth quarterback Haylee Dornan rolls out of the pocket during a game earlier this season. - photo by David Roberts

All four Forsyth County flag football teams won in the first round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs Wednesday, with West Forsyth advancing to the Elite Eight with wins over North Gwinnett and Grayson. 

Region champion and top-seeded Forsyth Central advanced to the second round after Collins Hill forfeited because of COVID-19. The Bulldogs will host Cherokee on Tuesday.

West Forsyth played a doubleheader Wednesday and topped North Gwinnett 27-13 and Grayson 27-6. The Wolverines, the second seed out of Area 5 6A-7A, will face the winner of McEachern/Newnan for a shot at the Final Four. 

South Forsyth toppled second-seeded Mountain View 19-6 and will travel to Sequoyah on Tuesday.

Lambert, the No. 4 seed out of Area 5 6A-7A, also scored an upset by shutting out top-seeded Mill Creek 7-0. The Longhorns will travel to Woodstock on Tuesday.