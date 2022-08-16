By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: 2022 FCN preseason all-county team
Amon Williams 08-15-22
2022 FCN preseason all-county football team

OFFENSE

QB — Ty Watkins, South Forsyth

RB — Peyton Streko, West Forsyth

RB — Amon Williams, Denmark

WR — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth

WR — Lake Thoman, Denmark

TE — Luke Logan, Lambert

OL — Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth

OL — Alex Day, East Forsyth

OL — Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth

OL — Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central

OL — Shamurad Umarov, Denmark

K — Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth

ATH — James Tyre, Lambert

DEFENSE

DL — Andrew Carrizo, Forsyth Central

DL — Chris Herock, North Forsyth

DL — William Hodges, Denmark

DL — Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth

LB — Dee Crayton, Denmark

LB — Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth

LB — Riley McKee, West Forsyth

LB — Collin Miller, North Forsyth

DB — Gray Brockman, West Forsyth

DB — Logan Curry, North Forsyth

DB — Josh Nelson, South Forsyth

P — Ryan Degyansky, Lambert

*This article has been updated to remove a player who no longer attends school in Forsyth County.