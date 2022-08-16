Football: 2022 FCN preseason all-county team

2022 FCN preseason all-county football team
OFFENSE
QB — Ty Watkins, South Forsyth
RB — Peyton Streko, West Forsyth
RB — Amon Williams, Denmark
WR — Chris Nelson, South Forsyth
WR — Lake Thoman, Denmark
TE — Luke Logan, Lambert
OL — Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth
OL — Alex Day, East Forsyth
OL — Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth
OL — Luke Sacchetti, Forsyth Central
OL — Shamurad Umarov, Denmark
K — Tyler Simpson, South Forsyth
ATH — James Tyre, Lambert
DEFENSE
DL — Andrew Carrizo, Forsyth Central
DL — Chris Herock, North Forsyth
DL — William Hodges, Denmark
DL — Garrett Wiggins, East Forsyth
LB — Dee Crayton, Denmark
LB — Raleigh Herbert, West Forsyth
LB — Riley McKee, West Forsyth
LB — Collin Miller, North Forsyth
DB — Gray Brockman, West Forsyth
DB — Logan Curry, North Forsyth
DB — Josh Nelson, South Forsyth
P — Ryan Degyansky, Lambert
*This article has been updated to remove a player who no longer attends school in Forsyth County.