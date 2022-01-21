'It's great to be a Georgia Bulldog'

After waiting 41 years for a national championship, Bulldog Nation was ready to celebrate this weekend.

Five days after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the rival Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis on Jan. 10, there was a gameday atmosphere in Athens as thousands of Dawg fans clad in red and black waved signs and flags, cheered and barked on Saturday, Jan. 15 during a championship parade down Lumpkin Street and trophy presentation in Sanford Stadium

“You guys have been tremendous,” Head Coach Kirby Smart told the stadium crowd. “You travel wherever we go, and you take over stadiums. I have a lot of appreciation for that. It makes this a special place. We have a tremendous group of different prospects here, and when you have that, they acknowledge a fan base that loves its university, loves its state, and these players do the same thing. You make it special.”

The CFP Championship, the university’s third claimed national title and the state’s second in 69 days after the Atlanta Braves World Series win, was a long time coming for a fan base who had not seen a championship since 1980, back in the days of names like Vince Dooley, Herschel Walker and Buck Belue.