PREP ROUNDUP: Denmark softball earns second win, 10-1 over Dawson County

Denmark collected 10 hits Wednesday as the Danes cruised to a 10-1 victory against Dawson County.

Four Danes had multiple hits, highlighted by Avery Callaway's 3-for-3 effort. Jordan Williams, Taylor Gajdik and Kayla Smith had two hits apiece, with Gajdik and Smith collecting two RBIs each. Avery Wentz also drove in two runs, while Callaway and Jessie DeNardo added one RBI.

Williams (3), Gajdik (3) and DeNardo (2) combined to score eight runs atop the Danes' lineup.

Wentz pitched five innings of two-hit ball, earning the win after surrendering just one run and striking out two batters.

Denmark (2-2) will host Tift County at 5:55 p.m. Friday.

Pope 9, West Forsyth 2

West Forsyth scored the first two runs Wednesday, but Pope scored in each of the last four innings to hand the Wolverines a 9-2 loss.

Olivia Finamore led West with two hits, while Abby Williams and Abigayle Telesco each had one hit. Williams also had one RBI. Lindleigh Cole walked twice and scored a run as the Wolverines' leadoff hitter.

Williams took the loss, tossing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three runs — two earned — on six hits.