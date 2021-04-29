PREP ROUNDUP: West boys, Lambert girls lacrosse advance to second round

West Forsyth's boys lacrosse team used an eight-goal fourth quarter Wednesday to pull away from Parkview and into the second round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs.

The Wolverines blanked Parkview in the first and third quarters, pulling ahead 3-0 after the opening period and outscoring the Panthers 5-0 in the third quarter.

West (13-4) will travel next week to Allatoona, the Area 5 Class 6A-7A champion and fourth-ranked team in the classification, according to LaxNumbers.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lambert 10, Mountain View 9, OT

Lambert upended second-seeded Mountain View in overtime Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs, 10-9.

Lambert overcame a 5-4 halftime deficit, goalie Kelsey Harris provided a key save in overtime and the Longhorns prevailed in a close match that featured four ties to advance to the Sweet 16.

Lambert (14-5) will face the top team out of Area 5 Class 6A-7A, North Paulding, next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Mill Creek 14, South Forsyth 7

South Forsyth's season ended Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs with a 14-7 loss to Mill Creek.

The War Eagles finished fourth in Area 6 Class 6A-7A this season and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2011-12.