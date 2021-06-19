Soccer: 2021 ALL-COUNTY GIRLS SOCCER TEAMS

Player of the Year

Tori DellaPeruta, West Forsyth

University of North Carolina commit scored 54 goals, leading the Wolverines to first state championship in program history.

Coach of the Year

Scott Luthart, Lambert

Luthart ended his career with the Longhorns in the state championship match after guiding Lambert to a Region 6-7A championship.

First Team

F: Ivey Crain, Jr. Piedmont Academy

Crain led Paladins offense with 43 goals scored, 14 assists and a A-private state runner-up finish.

F: Brielle LeBerge, Fr. Forsyth Central

LeBerge took the Bulldogs’ offense by storm, scoring team-high 19 goals.

F: Maddie Stoddard, Fr. Denmark

Stoddard led the Danes’ offense, scoring 16 goals while helping Denmark qualify for playoffs.

F: Emerson Zimmerman, Sr. Lambert

Zimmerman scored 20 goals, including seven game-winners for state runner-up Longhorns.

M: Avery Berryman, So. Forsyth Central

Berryman scored 17 goals and collected 11 assists, helping Bulldogs to a playoff berth.

M: Courtney JeBavy, Sr. West Forsyth

Georgia Southern signee was key in West Forsyth’s state championship, scoring 15 goals and assisting 11 goals.

M: Kendall Page, Sr. Lambert

University of Alabama Birmingham signee won Co-Region Player of the Year with DellaPeruta, scoring 18 goals and collecting 13 assists.

M: Carly Wilson, Jr. Lambert

Wake Forest commit played solid midfield for Longhorns, scoring 3 goals and adding 9 assists.

D: Alexia Force, So. West Forsyth

Force was part of the Wolverines’ defense that allowed only 7 goals in their 19 wins this year.

D: Maddie Franz, Sr. Lambert

Middle Tennessee State signee had 14 shutouts for state runner-up Longhorns.

D: Mary Beth McLaughlin, Fr. Denmark

McLaughlin was a part of seven Denmark shutouts.

D: Michelle Mouskau, Fr. West Forsyth

Mouskau played out of her natural position and dominated for state champion Wolverines.

G: Heidi Harris, Jr. Lambert

Florida Southern College signee allowed 0.36 goals per game on average this season with 14 shutouts.

Second Team

F: Paige Cribben, Sr. South Forsyth

Cribben scored 4 goals for War Eagles and made the 2020 All-Region team.

F: Emily Crowder, Sr. South Forsyth

Truett McConnell signee helped anchor the War Eagles’ offense.

F: Kate Prados, Jr. Pinecrest Academy

Prados made the All-Region second team for Paladins, scoring 6 goals.

F: Nicole Sensing, Sr. North Forsyth

Kennesaw State signee played hard-nosed soccer for Raiders’ offense all season.

M: Sofia Alvarez Del Pino, Sr. Pinecrest Academy

Alvarez Del Pino scored 9 goals and assisted 14 goals for the state runner-up Paladins.

M: Emma Armstrong, Jr. West Forsyth

Armstrong scored 8 goals and assisted 6 for state champion Wolverines.

M: Caroline Coggin, Sr. West Forsyth

Coggin facilitated the ball to the Wolverine goal scorers all season.

M: Gabby Cruzado, Sr. Forsyth Central

Gordon State signee scored 6 goals from the Bulldogs midfield this season.

D: Bennett Beisbier, Sr. West Forsyth

Beisbier was the senior leader of the Wolverines’ defense that allowed only 7 goals.

D: Kate Borner, Jr. Lambert

Borner was a part of tough Longhorns defense that had 14 shutouts.

D: Kayla Sensing, Sr. North Forsyth

Kennesaw State commit played vocal leader for Raiders’ defense all season.

D: Colleen Sullivan, So. Pinecrest Academy

On top of playing strong defense, Sullivan scored two goals for state runner-up Paladins.

G: Haylee Dornan, Sr. West Forsyth

Piedmont College signee allowed only five goals all season and one goal in the state tournament.

Honorable Mention

Denmark: Kiersten Bell, So.; Christina Davenport, Fr.; Ceci Ippolitti, Fr.; Elise Nystrom, Fr.; Sydni Whitehead So. Forsyth Central: Tobi Dievbiere, Fr.; Tessa Harrington, So.; Mary-Claire Henry, Sr. Pinecrest Academy: Grace Fowler, Jr.; Ashley Kutter, Fr.; Jenna Tuholsky, Jr. South Forsyth: Maddie Butera, Sr.; Sam Haines, Jr.; Sage Smith, Sr. West Forsyth: Ava Martin, Jr.