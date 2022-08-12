Softball Roundup: Broncos toss perfect game; Wolverines win 10-inning thriller

East Forsyth pitchers Cadence Alberty and Carina Rossi combined on a perfect game in a 12-0, four-inning victory in Region 8-4A action Thursday at Chestatee.

In the run-rule win, Alberty also tossed the first immaculate inning in program history, meaning the sophomore struck out three batters on nine total pitches. Overall, Alberty and Rossi combined to strike out 10 of the 12 batters they faced.

Alberty and Reagan Bennett paced the Broncos (2-1, 2-0) with three RBIs each.

West Forsyth outlasts Etowah

In a game for the ages, West Forsyth edged Etowah by a 10-8 final score in 10 innings Thursday in Cherokee County.

The Wolverines jumped out quickly, scoring three times in the top of the first on four consecutive doubles to open the game. The two-baggers by Emily Brown, Lindleigh Cole, Abby Williams and Madi Heine set the tone in a non-region contest that would ultimately feature 29 hits, including 18 by the visitors.

While Etowah pulled to within 3-2 in the third inning, West Forsyth (2-1) pushed across one run in the fourth. However, the hosts evened the score in the sixth to send the game to extras knotted at 4-all.

Following a scoreless eighth inning, the Wolverines struck for three runs in the ninth only to see the Eagles match them in the home half.

Following a Rylee Ramirez double, a bad throw on a bunt by Ashlyn Stahl, one of only three combined errors in the game, allowed Ramirez and Stahl to score. West Forsyth later added an important third run, as Grace Harvey singled, stole second and scored on an Abby Williams double.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the Eagles produced a two-run double and an RBI single off the knee of Wolverines pitcher Kathryn Balkcom.

West Forsyth, though, produced another three-spot in the 10th. Ramirez launched a two-run double, and then Harvey singled home Ramirez.

This time, the Wolverines made it stand up, as the Eagles could only manage a single tally in their turn at bat.

Balkcom picked up the win after pitching the 5th-9th innings. Williams tossed the first four frames, and the senior returned to the circle in the bottom of the 10th to notch the save.

With the 10th-inning run coming from an automatic runner at second base as part of the international tiebreaker, Williams allowed just two earned runs. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

Harvey finished 5-for-5, while Ramirez and Brown both recorded four hits, including two doubles each.

South Forsyth falls to Brookwood

Despite holding an edge in the hit column, South Forsyth saw Brookwood pull away for a 10-2, six-inning win Thursday in Gwinnett County.

The War Eagles went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first but left the bases loaded. The Broncos countered with a three-spot in their first trip to the plate.

Brookwood extended its lead to 4-1 before South Forsyth (2-2) got a run back in the third. However, the hosts scored twice in the home half of the third, and then pushed across four in the sixth to end the game early.

Even though the War Eagles led 11-10 in hits, the Broncos didn't commit a single error, while the visitors were charged with four.

Charlotte Brooks and Kennedy Ariail scored South Forsyth's runs. Ariail was also one of multiple War Eagles with two hits, one of which was a triple. Another of those with two knocks, Sarah Quian recorded South Forsyth's lone RBI.