Tennis: Lambert, West Forsyth reach Region 6-7A girls tournament final

Meanwhile, No. 1 doubles pair Isla Sceney and Mia Laidman won 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles Lane Margaret Dryer and Sophia Bates won their first set 6-4 but failed to win the second one, losing 6-4.

West Forsyth is now 17-0 and looking to add another region championship trophy to its case.

“I enjoyed seeing the depth that we got this year,” Wolverine head coach Steve Kolkka said. “Gave some players some rest today and our alternates that played today came through. They stepped up and took advantage of it.”

West Forsyth will face second-seeded Lambert in the tournament finals at noon March 30 at Fowler Park.

The Longhorns defeated No. 3 seed South Forsyth to reach the championship match. The War Eagles will face Milton, which eliminated Denmark in the first round Tuesday morning, in the consolation match.

Lambert had its way with South Forsyth in doubles action, but the War Eagles shined in singles play.

Emily Kim, who played as the No. 3 singles, got the only victory for the Longhorns, winning 6-1, 6-3. But it proved to be enough to help Lambert advance.

“Emily Kim winning No. 3 singles was such an intelligent match," Longhorns head coach Stephen Pate said. "I was really proud to see that. I knew Emily could win, and she played as well as I could expect her to play. Maybe her best match she’s played against a good player.”

Lambert's No. 1 doubles team of Mara Opre and Manasi Bedi didn’t lose a single game.

As far as No. 2 doubles went, Sophia Zhao and Annie Kocerha were challenged by the War Eagles, who defeated Forsyth Central in the first round. The Longhorns didn’t let the back-and-forth action faze them and had the upper hand on the War Eagles to eliminate any faith in them winning. In the end, the Longhorns won with the final scores of 6-4 and 6-3.

“The great thing is they were never down and always had the lead,” Pate said. "We talked about when you have a lead continue to be aggressive.

“We’ve been working all year on doubles [to] play the right way. The fact that both doubles won today really mattered.”