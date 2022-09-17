Volleyball: Lambert, East Forsyth secure key wins

Fourth-ranked Lambert continued its strong start to Region 6-7A play with a sweep of No. 9 South Forsyth in a top-10 matchup Thursday at home.

The Longhorns earned a 25-18 win in the first set before landing 25-13 victories in each of the next two sets.

Jordan White and Ella Beyer each posted nine kills, four digs and one block. M.K. Patten matched the duo with nine kills and added two blocks.

Dani Cortes put together a strong all-around game, finishing with six kills, seven aces and 10 digs.

Claire Jenkins contributed 21 assists, five digs and two aces, while Kalyssa Taggart recorded 14 assists, three kills and two aces.

Francesca Popescu totaled 18 digs for Lambert (25-7, 2-0).

Bridget Gallivan paced South Forsyth (12-12, 0-2) with five kills and six digs. Ansley Davis led the visitors with 11 assists and a pair of aces. Abigail Malone racked up a team-high four blocks.

Broncos earn pair of 2-1 wins

East Forsyth finished off a 3-1 week by sweeping a tri-match Thursday in Gwinnett County.

After the Broncos split Tuesday matches, they landed a pair of three-set wins over Habersham Central and Seckinger.

In both matches, East Forsyth took the first set by a 25-22 margin. The Broncos dropped the second sets but bounced back in the thirds, with a 15-10 triumph over the Raiders and a 15-13 victory against the Jaguars.

The win over Seckinger improved East Forsyth to 2-2 in Area 8-4A play.

Tuesday, the Broncos fell to area foe Madison County but swept West Laurens.

Emily Miolen posted double-digit kills in each of Thursday's matches, recording 11 against Seckinger and 10 versus Habersham Central. Hannah Litton totaled 13 kills across the team's three wins.

In the 25-11, 25-16 win over West Laurens, Macy Meadows racked up seven aces. Meadows compiled 47 assists across the trio of victories.

Sarah Black (21) and Mataya Orth (18) led the Broncos in total digs during the wins, which helped improve East Forsyth's overall record to 14-18.