Volleyball Roundup: Bulldogs edge Broncos; Longhorns split with private school powerhouses

Forsyth Central volleyball battled back to defeat East Forsyth in three sets only to see Gainesville do the same thing to them later in the evening during a Thursday tri-match.

The Bulldogs rallied against the host Broncos in the first match of the day to earn a 24-26, 25-14, 15-9 victory. Forsyth Central looked to be on its way to possibly landing a sweep after taking the first set against Gainesville by a 25-22 margin. However, the Red Elephants took the next two sets by scores of 25-23 and 15-12 to pick up the comeback win.

In the nightcap, Gainesville downed East Forsyth in straight sets (25-17, 25-16).

Emily Moilen paced the Broncos (7-6) with 10 kills on the night, while Hannah Litton added nine. Mataya Orth and Haven Swanner led East Forsyth in digs, with 14 and 11, respectively. Macy Meadows contributed 27 assists, including 20 against Forsyth Central.

Stats for the Bulldogs (3-9) were unavailable.

Lambert goes 1-1 in Roswell

In a tri-match with two of last year's Class 5A semifinalists, Lambert downed Blessed Trinity but came up short against St. Pius X Thursday in Roswell.

The Longhorns breezed past the Titans, sweeping the host side 25-11, 25-14. However, St. Pius held off Lambert by a 25-20, 26-24 margin in the second match of the day.

Jordan White racked up a team-high 11 kills. Dani Cortes contributed 10 kills, 14 digs and four aces. M.K. Patten finished with nine kills, while Ella Beyer added seven kills and five digs.

Kalyssa Taggart produced another well-rounded performance. The freshman posted six kills, three blocks, and 18 each of assists and digs. Claire Jenkins also had a solid all-around effort with a team-high 23 assists, eight digs and five aces.

Francesca Popsescu paced the Longhorns (7-2) with 28 digs, while Avery Mallas chipped in with 11.