Volleyball Roundup: Longhorns, Wolverines, Raiders reach region title matches

Lambert and West Forsyth will meet for the Region 6-7A title after dispatching Forsyth Central and Denmark, respectively.

The No. 1 seed Longhorns swept past the fifth-seeded Bulldogs, while the third-seeded Wolverines upended the No. 2 seed Danes in semifinal matches Wednesday at Denmark.

Coming off a bye, Lambert cruised to a 25-12, 25-13, 25-20 win over Forsyth Central, which outlasted fifth-seeded Milton in the first round.

The Longhorns (31-7) received a huge performance from Kalyssa Taggart. The well-rounded freshman totaled a dozen kills. She also compiled 10 assists, seven digs and three aces.

Jordan White and M.K. Patten each produced nine kills. White added five digs, two aces and two blocks.

Ella Beyer recorded seven kills, five digs and two blocks. Dani Cortes managed four kills, three aces and 16 digs. Francesca Popescu chipped in seven assists and nine digs.

Ava Elias contributed two kills, two aces, nine digs and 10 assists for the Bulldogs (10-21).

West Forsyth turned the tables on Denmark in the 3-1 win, avenging a loss by the same score in last year's region tournament that ended the Wolverines' season.

After West Forsyth earned a 25-18 victory in the first set, Denmark — which also won this year's regular-season meeting — bounced back with a 25-20 triumph to even the match.

The Wolverines, though, came out on top in a hard-fought third set, 25-23. They carried the momentum into the fourth, finishing strong in a 25-13 win.

West Forsyth's Reece Rhoads followed up her 15-kill opening-round match against South Forsyth with 21 kills against Denmark (28-13). The senior added five digs.

Lymaris Vasquez produced 10 kills and six digs; Jillian Staiti posted eight kills and two blocks; and Audrey Farbotko finished with five kills and four blocks.

Taryn Dickey dished out 36 assists, recorded eight digs, served up three aces and contributed two kills. Shea Murray led the Wolverines (27-15) with 10 digs, while Adeline Wieler chipped in with eight digs and four assists.

Denmark will face Forsyth Central in the third-place match Oct. 13. Lambert and West Forsyth — which have secured home playoff matches in the Class 7A state tournament — will meet in the finals later that night.

Raiders ease into title match

North Forsyth eventually received a challenge from Gainesville, but the Raiders brushed it aside to complete a sweep in the Region 8-6A tournament semifinals Wednesday at home.

The top seed, North Forsyth opened with a convincing 25-11 win, followed it up with a comfortable 25-16 victory and needed a little extra time to land a 26-24 triumph in the third.

The Raiders (39-6) will take aim at their 40th win of the season in the championship match Oct. 13 against Jackson County. The Panthers, who defeated Lanier in their semifinal, will enter with a 35-3 record. Two of those losses have come against North Forsyth.

East Forsyth season comes to an end

East Forsyth dropped its Region 8-4A quarterfinal to Cherokee Bluff, avoided elimination by topping Seckinger and then got knocked out by North Hall during a trio of matches Wednesday at Chestatee.

The sixth-seeded Broncos came up short against the No. 3 seed Bears by scores of 25-16 and 25-14 to fall into the losers bracket. However, East Forsyth landed a 25-18, 25-22 victory over first-year program and seventh-seeded Seckinger to remain alive in the tournament.

With a berth in the Class 4A state tournament on the line, the Broncos suffered elimination at the hands of the No. 4 seed Trojans, falling 25-20, 25-22.

In its second-ever season, East Forsyth finished 18-23 — a 17-win improvement over its inaugural campaign.