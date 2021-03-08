Baseball: Pinecrest alum O'Rourke throws first perfect game in Berry history

Pinecrest Academy alum Patrick O'Rourke etched his name in Berry College history Saturday, becoming the first pitcher in school history to throw a perfect game.

PATRICK O'ROURKE O'Rourke, a sophomore at Berry, didn't allow a single baserunner as Berry trounced Millsaps College (Miss.) 13-0. He pitched seven innings and recorded seven strikeouts. O'Rourke is 2-0 this season with a 4.79 ERA, collecting 25 strikeouts and only two walks in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

Saturday's start marked O'Rourke's fifth outing since he broke a bone on his pitching hand last year, forcing him to miss his entire freshman season. O'Rourke returned to the mound Feb. 8 against Covenant and struck out six across three one-hit innings.

O'Rourke, who graduated from Pinecrest in 2019, is the school's career leader in wins (23), strikeouts (227), innings pitched (240), ERA (2.44) and WHIP (1.24). O'Rourke fired a no-hitter against King's Ridge as a senior and finished with a 1.54 ERA and just nine walks in 68 innings pitched.