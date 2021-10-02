Football: Mitchell's kickoff return sparks Pinecrest past Rock Springs

But Mitchell fielded the ensuing kickoff inside the 15-yard line, weaved through the Rock Springs coverage, cut hard to his left around midfield and won the foot race to the end zone.



It was the first of 28 unanswered points that the Paladins used to bury Rock Springs.

"Our whole freshman group has done a phenomenal job. He just jumped right in, learned his stuff and played well," Pinecrest head coach Shawn Coury said. "What a great play. What a great thing for him. We've been working on how to get back to the middle, with the way the return sets up. He fit it right in there, and he showed his speed for a young buck. It was fantastic."

On the next play from scrimmage, Mitchell recovered a fumble that gave the Paladins the ball in Rock Springs territory with a chance to grow the lead.

Pinecrest overcame a first-and-42 during the possession, triggered by a personal foul call, but Brock Barbee ultimately capitalized with a 5-yard TD run. A 28-yard pass from Breckin Barbee to Luke Coury and a 17-yard QB run helped set up Brock Barbee's touchdown.

The Paladins forced another fumble on Rock Springs' following possession, recovered by Leo Groza, igniting a three-play, 13-yard drive that ended with Breckin Barbee hitting Ryan Bartling on a cross for a TD.

Pinecrest scored on four straight possessions to open the second half, punting late in the fourth quarter after the second-team offense had taken the field.

Pinecrest's final score was an 8-yard TD run by Breckin Barbee, his second of the evening.

"We passed a little bit, we got to the edge a little bit and we opened up that inside run, and we went right back at them with the inside run like we did in the first series," Coury said. "Once we started to hit that, Brock and Breckin, they started to hit their stride a little bit."

Pinecrest's front seven was relentless against Rock Springs, collecting five stops behind the line of scrimmage in the second half alone.

"Kind of like Coach Gliatta was saying, every week we play a completely different offense," Coury said. "We've seen a Wing-T, we've seen a spread, we've seen guys that go two tights, then a team like this with two sniffers that are running power and counter. Every week it's something different. They're so stinkin' smart that they just go, 'OK, this is what you want us to do and this is what they're giving us.' We rep it in practice and they can essentially see the picture in their head and then they go get it. So, yeah, they're playing out of their minds."



Pinecrest [4-1] is back in action Oct. 8 against Harvester Christian, which also made the jump to 11-man football.

Harvester Christian beat the Paladins 40-32 on Aug.28, 2020, which marked Pinecrest's only loss of the season.

"It's not like an avenge thing — it's none of that," Coury said. "They're a quality opponent, they're a well-coached opponent, so let's see if we got better from our first game together — because, really, for our team and our coaching staff, that was our first game together. Now we're at our 16th game. Have we closed the gap between how well Harvester particularly played us in the first half last year?

