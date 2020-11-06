Football: Pinecrest cancels game against Unity Christian

Pinecrest Academy's football team will not play Friday against Unity Christian following a decision by the administration to halt in-person instruction because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the school.

Pinecrest did not play last week against Fideles Christian. The school's decision to cancel extracurricular activity also extended to football, and though the Paladins were set to travel to Unity Christian, Pinecrest's team was unable to practice all week.

“Us not playing, it had almost nothing to do with our team," Pinecrest athletic director and head coach Shawn Coury said. "It was just that we decided to go virtual for the week as a school, and we ended up not being able to play because we couldn’t practice or anything else. So, we’re actually all good. The kids come back on Monday, so we’ll hit practice on Monday. The kids go back to school on Monday, so everything will kind of go back to normal Monday and we’ll just prepare for our playoff game the same way we prepared every week before.”

Pinecrest (7-2) will host Hearts Academy on Nov. 13 in the first round of the GAPPS Division II 8-man football playoffs.