Football: Pinecrest captures GAPPS 8-man title with sound victory

By Caleb Byrd



For the Forsyth County News

The Pinecrest Paladins dominated Lanier Christian Academy 44-18 to win the GAPPS Division II State Championship Friday night.

The win is a defining moment for Pinecrest as they take home their first state championship trophy in football, and for Shawn Coury, ending his first year as the Paladins' head coach with a glimpse into a hopeful future.

“When all of this started at the end of May, with all the craziness of COVID, I didn’t even get to meet them,” Coury said. “I had to meet them on Google Meets, and there was a core group that wanted to make this happen. We weren’t sure if we were even gonna get to play because of quarantine stuff, and just because of getting our own numbers together. But the GAPPS worked with me to make sure we had a full season, and these dudes came out and worked their butt off all summer, and all season. We got better and better at practice, so here we stand. These dudes weren’t sure if they were gonna get to play at the beginning of summer, and now they’re holding up a state championship trophy. So, I couldn’t be more excited for our school and these boys, and how much they have given to make sure this season happened and that this team succeeds.”