Football: Pinecrest rebounds with win over Flint River Academy

By Will Grice

For the Forsyth County News

Pinecrest Academy defeated Flint River Academy on Friday, bouncing back from its first loss of the season with a convincing 35-6 win.

The game was a complete mismatch on both sides of the ball, as the Paladins dominated from start to finish.

The Wildcat offense was static for almost the entire game. The triple option offense the Wildcats were running had no effect fooling the Pinecrest defenders.

“They’re huge, very strong and come off the ball well,” Pinecrest head coach Shawn Coury said. “We practiced all week on knowing their assignments so we could know what they are running. We executed what we practiced this week.”