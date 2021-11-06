Football: Pinecrest throws block party, beats Calvary Christian 42-18

Brock Barbee has a knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Such was the case late in the second half Friday during Pinecrest Academy's 42-18 win over Calvary Christian, when he was at the center of two plays — one on defense and another on special teams.

First, as Calvary quarterback Luke Zevac retreated into the end zone and away from Pinecrest sophomore Chris Calupca, Zevac threw up a desperation heave that appeared destined for Barbee. But the ball went straight through Barbee's arms and fell to the turf for nothing more than an incomplete pass.

"I missed it," Barbee said. "I was tripping and falling, so I couldn't quite keep my eye on it."



Barbee needed only seconds for atonement, blocking the Knights' punt on the very next play and allowing freshman John Lynch to scoop up the loose ball and return it for a touchdown.