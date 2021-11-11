Pinecrest's Ivey Crain, Grace Fowler, Oscar Lynch sign NLIs

It makes sense that Ivey Crain and Grace Fowler signed their National Letters of Intent together Wednesday afternoon at Pinecrest Academy.

After all, most of their time spent as Paladins has been spent together.

"For three, maybe four years we've been playing together," Fowler said. "Each year I feel like we just grow a closer friendship, and it's just so fun passing her the ball that she scores. It's just such a fun time when it's with her. This journey together has been special."

Crain signed to play soccer at the College of William & Mary, while Fowler signed to play soccer at the University of Tampa and Oscar Lynch extended his basketball career by signing to Georgia College and State University.