Pinecrest's Ivey Crain, Grace Fowler, Oscar Lynch sign NLIs

It makes sense that Ivey Crain and Grace Fowler signed their National Letters of Intent together Wednesday afternoon at Pinecrest Academy.
After all, most of their time spent as Paladins has been spent together.
"For three, maybe four years we've been playing together," Fowler said. "Each year I feel like we just grow a closer friendship, and it's just so fun passing her the ball that she scores. It's just such a fun time when it's with her. This journey together has been special."
Crain signed to play soccer at the College of William & Mary, while Fowler signed to play soccer at the University of Tampa and Oscar Lynch extended his basketball career by signing to Georgia College and State University.
Lynch was a first-team All-County selection a year ago, averaging 20.8 points 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.
He signed with future teammate at GCSU and current West Forsyth senior Jake Mooney in attendance.
"It's just a blessing," Lynch said. "I've been dreaming of playing college basketball forever, since being a little kid. Now that I'm committed, signed and it's like a done deal, it's surreal. For Jake to be there, that's just awesome to have my future teammate there. I'm going to his on Saturday, so it's just a good relationship we're building."
Crain and Fowler were at the center of Pinecrest's postseason run to the Class 1A Private state championship in May.
Crain assisted the Paladins' lone goal in the title match and finished with 43 goals and 14 assists as a junior.
Fowler assisted several of Crain's goals last season, and Crain acknowledged that the player who feeds the ball is just as important as the forward who scores the goal.
"Ever since Grace moved here, I knew that we'd be teammates," Crain said. "I know that whenever we're on the field together that we could connect well and make plays that could potentially win us the game. I've always appreciated her as a friend and as a teammate and as a classmate. I'm excited to be here with her today signing."