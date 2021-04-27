Soccer: Crain's 5 goals help Pinecrest past Hebron, into Elite 8

DACULA — Ivey Crain scored five goals Monday as Pinecrest Academy's girls soccer team rolled over fourth-ranked Hebron Christian, 5-0, and into the Elite Eight.

Crain struck twice in the first half, including a laser five minute before halftime. Crain turned away from a pair of Hebron defenders to gain separation, then squared up the ball with her right foot and sent it screaming into the back of the net from about 25 yards out.

Crain added three more goals after halftime, and Pinecrest's defense shut out a Hebron team that entered the match averaging nearly six goals per game.

The No. 10 Paladins (10-6) will travel next week to third-ranked First Presbyterian Day School, which improved to 15-0 on Monday with a 2-1 win against Eagle's Landing Christian Academy.