Soccer: No. 1 Pinecrest girls fend off Lakeview behind Crain's 5 goals

Domenic Martelli decided to share some information with his team during halftime of Monday's match.

Pinecrest Academy's girls soccer team trailed Lakeview Academy by two goals after the first half, and the Lions had set a blistering pace through the first 10 minutes of the match, racking up eight shots and scoring twice.

What Martelli knew is that the latest coaches' poll had been released that afternoon. What he suspected his players didn't know is that the Paladins are the No. 1 team in Class 1A Private.

"I told them at halftime, I said, 'I didn't tell you guys before the game, but we're the No. 1 team. Did we play that way in the first half? No. Will we play that way in the second half? Absolutely,'" Martelli said.

Ivey Crain scored four second-half goals, Pinecrest's defense pitched a shutout over the final 40 minutes, and the Paladins showed why they're the top team in the classification with a 5-3 come-from-behind victory over Lakeview.

Crain scored all five goals for the Paladins, including a penalty kick that tied the game 3-3 with 35:51 remaining, her second goal in as many minutes.