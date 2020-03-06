Soccer: Pinecrest boys ride quick start to win in area opener

By Josh Holland

For the Forsyth County News

Pinecrest Academy senior Brendan Kane stood over the free kick from right inside half field with the hopes of sending in a cross that another Pinecrest player could get a head to and find the back of the net.

Instead, his cross made its way through traffic and past the keeper, untouched for the opening goal Friday’s game.

The Paladins tacked on three more, as Pinecrest opened area play with a 4-0 win against Providence Christian.