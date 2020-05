Soccer: Pinecrest senior Kane named area Player of the Year

Pinecrest senior Brendan Kane was named the Class 1A Private Area 8 Player of the Year on Tuesday as area coaches announced postseason awards.

Kane served as a key defender for the Paladins, helping the Pinecrest's boys soccer team to a 6-2 overall record and plus-14 goal differential. Pinecrest, which was named area co-champion along with Wesleyan School, was 2-0 in area play before the season was canceled, including shutout wins against Providence Christian and Hebron Christian.

Head coach Dom Martelli split coach of the year honors with Wesleyan School head coach Billy Coxhead.

Kane is one of seven All-Area selections for the Paladins, joining Jake Lair, Colin Brown, Nicolas Martelli and Evan Kane on the first team.

Jack Morrissey and Arturo Mungia were named to the second team.



Pinecrest's girls soccer team saw six All-Area selections, highlighted by Sarah Brown, Ivey Crain and Sofia Alvarez Del Pino on the first team.

Allie Doerr, Grace Fowler and Kate Prados earned second-team honors.

Pinecrest's girls soccer team finished 5-3 overall, splitting their two region matches. The Paladins raced past Providence Christian 7-0 before falling to Hebron Christian 3-2. In all, Pinecrest's girls tallied 40 goals this season.





Boys Area Co-Champions: Pinecrest Academy and Wesleyan School

Player of the Year: Brendan Kane, defender, Pinecrest Academy

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dom Martelli, Pinecrest Academy and Billy Coxhead, Wesleyan School