Soccer: Pinecrest teams sweep Lanier Christian, as Paladins capture league titles

On Thursday, with a complete roster, the Paladins completed the shutout sweep against Lanier Christian, 3-0, to earn the GAPPS Sectional 2, Division 1-AA title.



“This year, we had a great opportunity to use a lot of players in different roles and positions. This is a good win to get us started for the playoffs,” Paladins head coach Dom Martelli said. “They played really well to be crown region champs.”

Early in Thursday's contest, the Paladins were issued a free kick, and Katie Thomason was their best option for shooting from distance. Thomason’s free kick started to curve Camryn Newman’s way.

Newman missed an initial shot, but Lanier Christian's goalie didn’t fully haul it making the play still alive.

As the goalkeeper was down on the turf, Newman got another opportunity to shoot again. This time it was from a shorter distance and was successful in the attempt for the first score of the afternoon.

That marked Newman’s 40th goal this season.

Pinecrest was getting a lot of opportunities to score, but Lanier Christian's backline forced them to rush into shots due to its aggressiveness.

There wasn’t much time given to the Lanier Christian offense to work with. A Paladin defender was always in the face of a Lighting, ruining their good look at the goal.

Pinecrest racked up more time of possession but was only limited to three goal attempts. As for Lanier Christian, three consecutive corner kicks and two shot attempts were not good enough to get the ball in the back of the net heading into the half.

Lanier Christian raced downfield within the first minute of the second half and fired a straight-away shot, but it did not have enough power to beat Pinecrest goalie Ashley Kutter, as the ball rolled straight into her arms.

Three minutes later, the Paladins were successful on their first shot attempt of the half.

Newman passed to Anna Broderson in stride. She battled through the double team, as they were racing to the net but couldn’t fully keep up. That's when she sent the ball into the left side of the net for a 2-0 lead.

Pinecrest continued to control the pace of the game, just like in the first half. After a failed goal attempt by Fiamma Del Balzo, the Paladins came racing back down the field, and this time, they didn’t miss.

Broderson and Newman’s connection was on point with back-to-back passes amongst each other. Newman made the final pass and Broderson finished the play by kicking the ball in between the goalie’s legs for the final goal.

Boys: Pinecrest 9, Lanier Christian 0

Pinecrest's boys soccer team hadn’t allowed a goal during its six-game win streak. Thursday's home game against Lanier Christian wasn’t much different, as the Paladins captured a 9-0 win.

“It was a nice game for the seniors, because they both got two goals," Paladins head coach Dan Martelli said. "When you look at what we do well, they couldn’t stop it, and that’s finishing the play for great goals.”

This win gives the Paladins the crown of being GAPPS Sectional 2, Division 1-AA champs.

The Paladins wanted to be the first one to get on the scoreboard, as they didn't hesitate to get some attempts.

Despite failing to get the ball in the net four consecutive times in four minutes, the Paladins still maintained possession of the ball and kept the Lighting backline on its toes.

Lanier Christian left freshman Luca Baxter all alone once he received the ball. No one started to approach him, so he took a gamble by rocketing a shot from 25 yards out.

Lanier Christian’s goalie made a dive at the ball, but it was too late, as it rolled into the net for a goal.

The Paladins were firing away towards the net but came up short each time — until the ball rolled over to Peter Birozes. He had to angle his shot attempt to score, as the ball nearly went out of bounds.

Four minutes later, Christian Sobb rocketed a missile shot, and then Pat Frain zipped a shot through a sea of defenders to push the Paladins ahead 4-0.

With 7:57 left to play until the half, John Lynch came off the bench and immediately started to impact the game. He was battling aggressively with a Lanier Christian defender for the ball.

Lynch got some breathing room by outrunning the defender and shot into the back of the net.

Paladins started to put some second-stringers onto the field, and they didn’t shy away from putting their foot on the visitors' necks.

J.P. Suarez added a goal to send the Paladins to halftime with a 6-0 lead.

It took the Paladins three goal attempts to continue to apply the pressure on Lanier Christian. They scored two goals in a span of 30 seconds, thanks to Frain and Sobb scoring their second goals.

Lastly, Lynch tacked on the final goal to add to the Paladins' blowout win.