STATE CHAMPS! Pinecrest girls shut out Holy Innocents' for program's first title

POWDER SPRINGS ⁠— Domenic Martelli kept last season's runner-up trophy on the edge of the desk in his classroom to serve as a reminder.

Pinecrest Academy's girls soccer team had reached the Class 1A Private state championship game in 2019 and 2021, falling short of a title each time.

And just before the Paladins left campus for McEachern High School for Tuesday's championship match against Holy Innocents' Episcopal School, he let his team know how he felt about that second-place trophy.

"He kept it around," Pinecrest senior Ivey Crain said, "and right before we left to come here, he said, 'I don't want this one anymore. I want a championship one.' So, that's what we did."

Crain scored the game-winning goal with 10:38 before halftime on Tuesday as the Paladins shut out Holy Innocents' to win the Class 1A Private state championship 1-0 and capture the program's first title.

Pinecrest withstood and all-out assault to open the game, with the Golden Bears dominating the first 15 minutes of play.

It took just one minute for Holy Innocents' to produce its first shot, and in the second minute, Mary Lu Hudgins snuck around the Pinecrest defense on a corner kick and let off a clean header that just missed its mark.

"It was frustrating, but we knew how it was going to be," Crain said. "We watched film on them all the time. We probably watched film for a total of an hour and a half. We knew how they were going to be. We played them earlier in the year and we knew what to expect. We knew how to play them."

Holy Innocents' pieced together crisp, well-intended passes to prolong its possessions and keep the pressure on the Paladins.

Pinecrest's first crack at goal came at the 36:30 mark, but possession quickly tilted back toward Holy Innocents' and didn't truly shift the Paladins' way until 11 minutes later, when Crain nearly scored on a header off a free kick from Grace Fowler.

Crain and Fowler finally connected near the end of the half, when Fowler sent another free kick screaming past midfield and toward Crain, who timed the bounce perfectly and somehow weaved her way through three defenders to find the back of the net.

"I kind of just kept my eye on the ball and went for it," Crain said. "I knew it was going to be extremely hard to get a goal against this team, so whenever I saw that ball, I just went for it."

Holy Innocents' started the second half much like the opening half, as the Golden Bears nearly found the equalizer inside the first minute. But with goalie Ashley Kutter drawn out of position and a Holy Innocents' forward with possession in the box, Colleen Sullivan stepped up the pressure and didn't allow a shot to be taken.

The Paladins managed to shut out a Holy Innocents' offense that averaged more than five goals in its first four playoff games. Pinecrest also shut out the Golden Bears Feb. 17, 1-0.

"Just do it again. Shut them down again," Sullivan said. "We knew their strengths, so I think everyone just did a really good job doing their job."

Holy Innocents' rained down 12 shots in the second half, including a golden opportunity at the 13:53 mark when the Golden Bears were awarded a penalty kick after Brooke Suttle was fouled off a throw-in.

Reese Martin lined up to take the PK but misfired and skimmed it harmlessly off the top of the crossbar.

"It was so stressful," Sullivan said. "As soon as she hit the crossbar, I was like, 'Thank you, God.' I was so relieved."

Kutter added a great save in the second half, diving to her right and knocking a shot away from goal with one hand, forcing a corner kick. Sullivan had another impact play late in the game, when Hodgins had an open look in front of goal off her left foot, but Sullivan threw her body in front of the shot to knock it down.



"Our back four, then you add Mia [Doxtader], you add Grace, you add Kate Prados, you add Ivey, you add Camryn [Newman], you add [Fiamma Del Balzo]," Martelli said. "They all had to do something, because they'd come at you win 11 players. So, we all had to defend the whole entire time."

The win comes almost a full year after the Paladins fell to Holy Innocents' in last year's championship match, 2-1, in extra time.

"And I think when you look at last year, we deserved to win that game," Martelli said. "We had an opportunity to get a penalty kick called for us, and it wasn't. We would have went up 2-0. This year, he called a penalty kick and it just wasn't meant to be."

Pinecrest was dominant all season, compiling a 19-2 record and racking up 84 goals. The only two losses came against Class 6A Buford and a Greater Atlanta Christian team that will play Wednesday for the Class 3A state title.

"We were battled-tested, we had experience, we had confidence, and we had an understanding of what makes us tick," Martelli said. "If you never saw us play, you'd say, 'Wow, they're really not that good.' Today we played a very, very good team, so it was hard to show how good we are."