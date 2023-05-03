Tennis: Ethan Esclamado wins GAPPS singles title; Pinecrest girls finish runner-up

Pinecrest Academy senior Ethan Esclamado captured the GAPPS boys tennis singles championship Monday at Rome Tennis Center.
Playing in the one-day Division II individual state tournament, the Bucknell signee — who entered as the No. 1 seed from Region 1 — reeled off four straight wins to earn the title.
Esclamado topped Region 1's No. 2 seed Zachary Holton of The King's Academy in the title match.
In another meeting Monday between the top two seeds from Region 1, Paladins pair Andrew Spain and J.P. Wood fell to Fideles Christian duo Cole Rhule and David DeCardo in the boys doubles final.
During the girls D-II singles tournament, Pinecrest's Bernadette Kotscher reached the semifinals before bowing out to the eventual champion.
On Tuesday, the Paladins competed in the D-II girls and boys team tournaments.
The Pinecrest girls topped New Creation Christian in the opening round before taking down St. John Bosco Academy in the semifinals. In the championship match, the Paladins came up short against The King's Academy.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Pinecrest boys suffered a tough loss to New Creation in the first round, dropping a pair of toss-up matches in a 3-2 defeat.