2020-21 BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth

“Yeah, it feels great,” McGlockton said. “The recruiting process was really stressful, so just knowing I’m done with it is awesome.”

McGlockton did receive a handful of offers from schools that wanted him to play both sports, but he chose Boston College after cultivating a relationship with head coach Earl Grant, who recruited McGlockton while still coaching College of Charleston.

Once Grant took the Boston College job in March, he lobbied McGlockton to join him.

Ten days later, McGlockton was committed.

“He’s a humble, Christian guy. He’s a great guy,” McGlockton said of Grant. “We’ve been talking for a couple months, so once he moved to that position, he asked me to come and I was like, ‘Of course.’”

McGlockton, who became Boston College’s first signee of the Earl Grant era, averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game this season for South Forsyth.

At times, South head coach Scott Givens called McGlockton a “walking double-double.”

South finished with a school-record 23 wins, using a 17-game winning steak to cement the program’s first region championship in 23 years.

“We’ve been talking about it since our sophomore year, when we all got together,” McGlockton said. “It was awesome to finally get it. Last year, we were close.”

McGlockton, a two-time Forsyth County News Player of the Year, becomes the first South basketball player to sign with an ACC school since Evan Cole signed with Georgia Tech in 2017. Coincidentally, McGlockton surpassed Cole in December as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Devin wasn’t the only McGlockton to average a double-double this season. His younger sister, Ava McGlockton, averaged similar numbers, putting up 12.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2 blocks per game.

“She’s great at finishing around the basket,” he said. “She rebounds the ball well and she’s a great rim protector, too.”

If that sounds familiar, this is how Grant described Devin McGlockton as a player.

“Devin is a big forward who has a knack for scoring around the basket,” Grant said earlier this month. “His ability to shoot the ball will allow him to play inside and out. He is a big-time rebounder and has great timing as a shot blocker. I’m excited to get him to Boston.”

Coincidence? Not quite.

“I taught her everything she knows,” McGlockton said with a laugh.

McGlockton’s transition to Boston College will be an adjustment. He won’t play football in the fall and he has never lived in the snow.

But you would be hard-pressed to find McGlockton complaining.

“I was just hoping the right place would come,” McGlockton said. “I was just waiting for the best opportunity, and it came, so I took it.”